Swimming comes alive with National Club Championships

Uganda Swimming Federation is set to awaken their local base with the National Championships this Friday all through the weekend at Greenhill Academy, Kibuli.

USF last held a local club competition in late 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.

The federation has, however, been fully engaged away from home this year - sending swimmers to the Olympics in Japan, Africa Junior and Senior Championships in Ghana, the Cana Grand Prix in South Africa and also having Tendo Mukalazi and his sister Kirabo Namutebi on a Fina scholarship in Russia which has seen them go to various countries for competitions.

Another active swimmer associated to USF is para-swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe who competed at the Paralympics in Tokyo and the World Series in Sheffield before that.

In September, the federation held a 'curtain raiser' event - the National Trials - to select swimmers for last month's Africa Junior and Senior Championships. But that one attracted only a handful of swimmers.

"Everyone missed competitions because of this lull so we are not surprised by the growth of numbers," USF president Moses Mwase told Daily Monitor ahead of the competition that has attracted 19 clubs - an increase from the usual number of about 10 clubs.

Dolphins not letting up

The battle for supremacy will still be between Dolphins and Seals - the clubs with the largest numbers as both are expected to field close to or even more than 50 swimmers - and they will be closely challenged by Silverfin Academy and Altona.

"There cannot be any excuses once you enter a competition like this one. Children learn and adapt fast, so for us, we are ready to swim and beat times," Dolphins coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi said of the reigning champions.

"We have not had competitions in a while and the training was on and off too. But we have trained for eight consecutive weeks.

"My mentality is that Nationals is a huge event and we cannot go there thinking that we want to test the level of swimmers after a pandemic. That can be done in training," he added.