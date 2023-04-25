Swimming: Gators win Aquatic IM-Ready Challenge

About 350 swimmers from 17 clubs braved the weekend rain to take part in the inaugural IM-Ready Challenge hosted by Aquatic Academy at their four-lane 25m swimming pool in Lungujja, Kampala.

This event that included four clubs from Kenya ended up to be the closest contest of recent times as the hosts were beaten by Ntinda-based Gators, who accumulated 1,577.5 points, by just 86 points.

Dolphins completed the podium at a distant 221 points from second place.

Gators had 66 swimmers pooling points with Kirabo Namutebi (15 and over girls), Arthur Rugaba (7-8 boys), Elijah Mukuru (9-10 boys) and Nissi Kahinju (11-12 girls) ranking among the top three swimmers in their respective age groups.

Hot hosts



Aquatic, on the other hand, will be proud of how they managed the numbers despite the fact that the downpour that caused brief stoppages twice meant that the event ended at sunset.

"I believe the rain is a blessing because you cannot stop God's plans," Aquatics head coach Latif Kajumbi said.

But even more satisfying is how his swimmers performed as 11 of them made the individual performances' podium in their respective age groups.

Karimah Katemba and Dolphins' Glory Upendo broke the Namutebi and Swagiah Mubiru duopoly in the 15 and over girls' age group to finish second on 68 and 57 points respectively. The four could give an enticing rivalry at the Nationals in June.

Lubega Akram topped the 13-14 year old boys while the trio of Rahmah Nakasule, Aleena Katemba and Nahiyyah Busuulwa ensured Aquatic completed the podium for the girls in this age group at the expense of Gators' Paloma Kirabo.

Kigundu Ssango and Qadrah Katemba also topped the 11-12 boys and girls respectively just as Mushira Nabatanzi and Jordana Nabatanzi (both 47 points) did for the 7-8 girls and Jotham Mandre for the 6 and under boys while Jonathan Magezi made the podium for the 9-10 boys.

Dolphins had brothers Pendo (67 points) and Tendo Kaumi (52.5) in first and third in the 15 and over age group with Silverfin's Larry Graig Feni in between with 64 points.

Dolphins' Jeremiah Magera and Theresa Kikambi also made the podium for the 11-12 boys and girls respectively

Emerging clubs



Also overall, the emerging clubs are producing impressive swimmers especially in the lower age categories.

Torpedo's Elijah Ayesiga topped the 9-10 boys with a maximum of 80 points while his teammate Kyle Kaweesa, 14, also made the podium in his age group with 52 points.

Ozpreys' Gabriella Opolot topped the 9-10 girls with 69 points, three ahead of Black Panther's Daniela Munguci. Otters' Nisha Pearl Najjuma came third here with 56 points. Ozpreys had another podium finisher in Myron Rukundo with 69 points among the 11-12 boys.

In the 7-8 boys' group, Zachariah Atwiine of Starlings topped with four points more than Jethro Kimbe of Torpedo. Hertz's Adams Aya also made the girls' podium in this age group as did her teammate Jevon Twesigomwe for the 6 and under boys.

The 6 and under girls podium had Otters' Wanita Tegulwa, Black Panther's Paula Tamara and Starling's Abigail Muttamba.

Overall Scores - Top 5

Gators - 1,577.5

Aquatic - 1,491.5

Dolphins - 1,270.5

Torpedo - 658.5

Black Panther - 549.5