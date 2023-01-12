Swimming League to fire up USF calendar

Less is more. That is the thinking behind Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) yet to be established League that should start on February 25, if clubs can buy in.

The idea is not entirely new but allows the federation and swimmers to participate in select events over a couple of days rather than cram an entire event list of sprints, mid and long distance races into two days as is the case with the National Club Championships.

USF are borrowing from Seals Swim Club that run such a point-based league for years before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Altona Swim Club also ran an internal league that was known as Uganda Swimming League for two years until it changed to Pursuit ahead of this season that starts tomorrow.

For the USF League, swimmers will have to hit qualification times to participate in the various races and will compete for points. The highest point earners will be awarded at the end of the three legs in September.

USF vice president (technical) Tonnie Kasujja also expects that "spreading the events" across three legs "will increase the individual swimmers' knowledge and exposure to more competitive events and also reduce early specialisation (in races and styles)."

The coaches, who were informed at the USF members' engagement last weekend, welcomed the idea but still feel the event list needs to be sorted.

Going by the tentative event list, one would note that some of the swimmers that compete in the gruelling 800m free on day one of the league would immediately be required to return for 200m free, which also requires a lot of discipline. That would be taxing on any swimmer.



Tentative Event List

League 1 (February): 800m free, 200m free, 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly, 400m individual medley

League 2 (April): 200m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m breaststroke