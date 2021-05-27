Swimming: Lifesavers relish refresher course

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Michael Obote has done a couple of lifesaving courses with his last one coming in 2017 at Makerere University.

On Monday, he was prompted to honour a call from Uganda Life Saving Federation (ULSF) for a refresher course that attracted 25 others. Obote, who doubles as a swimming coach, had missed the last ones in 2018 and 2019.

Necessary course

“It ended up being a very important course as I had forgotten a lot of things about rescue and CPR,” Obote shared after the two-day course that climaxed with practical sessions on Tuesday.

CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) is a lifesaving technique usually used in cases of near drowning in which someone has stopped breathing.

In Uganda, most of the swimming coaches have had to acquire lifesaving skills - not only because pool owners rarely hire any lifeguards but also because they need the knowledge to deal with emergencies.

“We want to acquire the knowledge and share it with our colleagues.

We are talking about people, who witness cases of drowning and just run away,” coach Hassan Latif, who travelled all the way from Jinja - where swimming goes beyond pools to water bodies, shared with Daily Monitor.

According to ULSF assistant general secretary George William Mukasa, ‘running away only aggravates the situation’ as victims are left on their own.

ULSF has therefore planned for outreach programmes in Jinja at Masese and later Mbarara through Hotel Triangle life guard David Wandera.

Restart phase

“We wanted to start from here because we have not had a course for nearly two years.

There are also changes in lifesaving skills every two years. And since schools are re-opening, we want the coaches to go back with updated certificates,” Mukasa shared after the training that also focused on administrative issues.

“We also wanted to share things like record management. These are important in reporting and management of safety issues.”