Swimming: Magoola earns rare gold in Dubai

Altona swimmer Yetta Magoola won 100m butterfly gold in the 10-11 girls’ age group at the Speedo Invitational Long Course Meet in Dubai on Saturday.

Magoola’s gold is the first ever by a Ugandan swimmer taking part in a competition that is open to swimmers from any part of the world.

This was her debut in long course swimming but the 11-year-old stopped the clock at an impressive 1:20.98 (one minute, 20 seconds and 98 microseconds) in the preliminaries. Then lowered her time further in the finals to 1:18.10 to finish first after splitting 35.25 in the first 50 metres.

Magoola’s achievement sets her up nicely for as one of the swimmers to watch in the 50m and 100m fly events in her age group at the June 30 to July 2 Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) Inter-Club Championships.

Magoola will be in the 11-12 age group for nationals where she will battle with teammates Abigail Mwagale, who clocked 1:17.72 in the 12-year-old girls’ 100m fly prelims in Dubai then 1:17.32 in the finals, and Paula Nabukeera who did not feature in this race over the weekend.

The Altona trio will also have Jaguar’s duo Peyton Suubi, 12, who made 1:15.22 to earn bronze at the long course Cana Zone IV Championships in Luanda over a fortnight ago, and probably Zara Mbanga for company. Sailfish’s Karen Mwangi will also turn up seeking gold.

Since the Nationals will be in a short course (25m) pool, the girls should even be faster.