Swimming: Ssebanakitta leads Ugandan masters in Doha

Uganda’s team of six at the World Masters Swimming Championships in Doha, Qatar found the tides tough to negotiate.

The cut off times for the individual races were mostly high for the contingent bar Peter Ssebanakitta, who captained the team, and Alex Kateeba who posted 32.30 in his age group’s 50m free.

The 67 year old, swimming in the 65-69 men’s age group managed to fall within the time bracket for 100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle and while at it, he cut his entry times.

His 1:48.45 on February 27 left him ranked 24th overall in the 100m breast and he said was 1.65 seconds faster than his entry time.

He also dropped from 47.51 to finish second in his heat with 42.79 in the 50m breaststroke on February 28. He then completed his individual performances with a 37.23 on February 29.

Although his colleagues Donald Rukare (55-59 years age group), Dunstan Rukare (45-49), Kateeba and Henry Kakooza (both 40-44) and Conrad Bukonyezi Kaheeru (30-34) posted faster free times, they could not count because their age groups had tighter entry times.

However, the Rukare brothers and Kateeba joined their captain to post 2:22.49 in the 4x50m men’s freestyle relay last Friday.

Donald led off with a 37.50 split and Ssebanakitta followed with a 36.40 to take the cumulative time to 1:13.90. Dunstan’s 37.12 split took them to 1:51.02 while Kateeba clocked 31.47 to ensure they stopped the clock at 2:22.49.