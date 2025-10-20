Swimming: Uganda complete Zone III hattrick

Uganda have stamped their mark down as the best country in the Africa Aquatics Zone III after topping the region's Championships for a third successive time over the weekend at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi.

Gone are the days when Zone III titles were a reserve of the hosts because they could field more swimmers than their travelling rivals. A rule change a few years ago allowed teams to field as many swimmers as possible, but only two from each country could be entered to score for a particular race.

This levels the playing ground and enhances quality competitions. But it also means that the swimmers who are balanced across all strokes have to bear the brunt of doing many events.

"Guys are honestly tired. They reach the hotel, have dinner, and just go to bed. But we all know we have to take one for the team and each other, and we are happy with it. Sometimes, the races are back to back, and you might have to pick where you go in to compete for a medal or just go in to collect points," Pendo Kaumi, who did about 12 events, said at some point during the competition.

Strategy vs. ability

For Uganda Aquatics, it is a thin line between strategy and quality.

"Our selection is simple; we select the best two times per event," team manager and Uganda Aquatics general secretary Maryanne Isabirye, said.

"Many times it will be the same swimmer across most events but at strategy level, we are doing what is best for us to win the competition," she added.

Coach Thomas Tamale, who was assisted by Kezia Wairimu and Simon Mulumba, said "the swimmers are giving their all. But in terms of preparations, we need to build this ability to perform consistently in many events right from our club level."

Uganda won in Rwanda 2023 and Burundi 2024.

Kenya 2025, however, is the big one. The hosts wanted it badly as they won it when they last hosted it in 2019. Tanzania was more competitive than they have ever been away from home and a long course pool that Ugandan swimmers are not used to made this 10th zonal competition tougher.

The performance

In the end, Uganda's women's team collected 1,802 points while the men had 1,991 to top their genders as the country garnered a collective 3,933 points to retain the championship.

Kenya were runners-up in all categories too; 1,661 points (women), 1,759.5 (men), and 3,572.5 (overall) while Tanzania were third in all too; 1,417.5 (women), 1,721 (men), and 3,270.5 (overall).

"We delivered as promised but Kenya gave a good run for our money," captain Ampaire Namanya, said in the aftermath.

Uganda had 43 swimmers. Seventeen (17) number of these managed to win at least once individual race.

Female captain Peyton Suubi, swimming in the 15-16 age group, was the biggest collector with nine individual gold medals - including three from all the age group's breaststroke events and two from the freestyle races taken in the expanded 15 and Over age group. Tara Kisawuzi could have had nine too but had to miss two 17 & Over girls' races to write exams and completed the championship with seven gold medals.

Nisha Pearl Najjuma, who had to put time off her preparations for Primary Leaving Examinations, got six (winning all age group backstroke and breaststroke events) from the 12 & Under age group while Tyrah Muganzi had three from as many butterfly events in the 13-14 girls' group.

Rahmah Nakasule (15-16) and Jinan Nakato (from two 12 & Under freestyle sprints) got two gold medals apiece.

Some like Manuel and sister Crystal Ssemanda, Zara Mbanga, Mackayla Ssali, Theresa Kikambi, Paloma Kirabo put shifts in to complete dominant relay sides.

"I am happy to be trusted by the coaches in the relays. But that also means that I should work hard for some individual medals too next time," Manuel said.

Masters

Kenya, however, retained some consolation as they topped the masters' competition with 2,063 points. They were joined on the podium by Uganda which had 1,429 and Tanzania with 350. Africa Aquatics president Mohamed Diop made 20 points for the continental federation from topping the 50m freestyle - his only race - while Rwanda had 17.

Resty Kiwuka (3), coach Wairimu, Patricia Ejalu, Yuda Morris Ssekamatte (4), masters' coach Henry Kakooza, Peter Mugisha (2), Peter Ssebanakitta (2), Alex Kateeba (2), Donald Rukare are some of the masters that won gold medals. Abisagi Mugenyi Namugenze and Sandra Arinaitwe did not win gold but had the uniqueness of being on the podium in each of their four races.

10th Africa Aquatics Zone III Swimming Championships

How They Finished

Uganda - 3,933

Kenya - 3,572.5

Tanzania - 3,270.5

Rwanda - 1,454

Burundi - 989.5

Sudan - 328

Somalia - 133

Nigeria - 125.5

Eritrea - 24

Uganda's individual gold winners

Women: Tara Kisawuzi (7), Peyton Suubi (9), Rahmah Nakasule (2), Tyrah Muganzi (3), Nisha Pearl Najjuma (6), Jinan Nakato (2)

Men: Kyle Kaweesa (3), Malcolm Nahamya (1), Shaun Murungi (2), Ethani Ssengooba (1), Isaiah Kuc (1), Jonathan Kaweesa (7), Benjamin Ssali (1), Jason Aronda (1), Elijah Ayesiga (2), Kristian Bwisho (1), Giovanni Cruz Mbanga (1)

Relay Golds

Mixed 14 & Under 4x50m medley: Jonathan Kaweesa, Zara Mbanga, Tyrah Muganzi, Manuel Ssemanda,

Girls 14 & Under 4x100 free: MackaylaSsali, Crystal Ssemanda, Theresa Kikambi, Zara Mbanga

Girls 15 & Over 4x100 free: Tara Kisawuzi, Rahmah Nakasule, Peyton Suubi, Paloma Kirabo