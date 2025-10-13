Swimming: Uganda confident of Zone III title defence

Uganda has assembled a team of 43 swimmers to defend the Africa Aquatics Zone III Swimming Championships title at the 10th edition due this week at Kasarani Aquatic Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.

Namanya Ampaire, headed for his 8th Zone III competition since its inception in 2015, and Peyton Suubi - going for her 5th time, have been appointed captains to lead the age group team that will be coached by Thomas Tamale with support from Kezia Wairimu and Simon Peter Mulumba.

"I believe this team is strong because we again have the best two swimmers per event, no compromises," Ampaire Namanya said during their flag off on Sunday at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where the team has been training on various weekends to find long course experience.

Suubi equally believes in the squad selected and will also be trusted to do some heavy lifting for the team in her new 15-16 girls' age group.

"I believe it will be nice in this age group. 13-14 was very competitive and prepared me well for this one," Suubi said.

The flag off ceremony presided over by National Council of Sports (NCS) senior sports officer Ann Nankya was mainly a source of encouragement for the swimmers.

Encouragement

Paralympian Husnah Kukundakwe, fresh from her World Championships, advised the swimmers not to change their routines at the competition.

"Focus on the things you have been working on in training. Give every race your all and remember to have fun," Kukundakwe said.

Masters' female captain Abisagi Mugenyi Namugenze said "you have not been training in vain. Just have faith that you will represent yourself and the country well, and that we will come back standing tall." Her message was for the entire contingent and not just the 31 masters swimmers that will be coached by Henry Kakooza.

Uganda Aquatics general secretary Max Kanyerezi urged the athletes to work as a team and deliver another title while president Moses Mwase applauded the hard work put into non-residential training over the past weeks by the athletes and also announced without divulging details sponsorships from NCS, Uganda Airlines, and Speke Resort.

One big team. Team Uganda train in Munyonyo. PHOTO/UGANDA AQUATICS

Maryanne Isabirye, who serves as Kanyerezi's assistant and is also team manager, reserved her praise for parents who are the main sponsors of the athletes.

"Times are hard but when you get thousands to invest in something that has no immediate returns, that is sacrifice," Isabirye said.

The Zone III competition started in 2015 and attracts mostly countries from eastern Africa although countries from other zones, especially the southern (IV) are usually invited.

The competition, graded through points, has age groups 12 & Under, 13-14, 15-16, and 17 & Over. Uganda, which will be aiming for a 5th record title, won the competition when it hosted it in 2015 and 2021, plus in 2023 when it was in Rwanda and in 2024 when it was in Burundi.

Kenya hosted and won in 2019 and will be looking to make home advantage count again.

Africa Aquatics Zone III Swimming Championships

Age group team

Alba Ihunde, Ashton Regina Suubi, Gabriella Eleanor Nakimuli, Gabriella Opolot, Jehan Babirye, Jinan Nakato, Nisha Pearl Najjuma (12 & Under girls)

Crystal Ssemanda, Mackayla Ssali, Paula Nabukeera, Theresa Kikambi, Tyrah Muganzi, Zara Mbanga (13-14 girls)

Alexis Mary Akol, Paloma Kirabo, Peyton Suubi, Rahmah Nakasule, Sonia Mwere (15-16 girls)

Tara Kisawuzi (17 & Over girls)

Elijah Ayesiga, Giovanni Cruz Mbanga, Jeremiah Ssempijja, Jordan Musoke, Kristian Bwisho, Raymond Ssali (12 & Under boys)

Benjamin Ssali, Elijah Mukisa, Jayson Aronda, Jonathan Kaweesa, Kigundu Ssango, Manuel Ssemanda (13-14 boys)

Daniel Rukundo, Ethani Ssengooba, Isaiah Kuc, Peterson Inhensiko, Shaun Murungi (15-16 boys)

Ampaire Namanya, Kyle Kaweesa, Jordan Munyikwa, Malcolm Nahamya, Mathew Mwase, Pendo Kaumi (17 & Over boys)

Masters team

Abisagi Mugenyi Namugenze, Belinda Eleanor Illamai, Christine Kesende, Dorothy Ssemanda, Esther Nadunga, Isabella Omara Sigombe, Jackline Mbabazi, Kezia Wairimu, Linda Namayanja, Michelle Mugisha Ayesiga, Olivier Nalwadda, Patricia Ejalu, Rachael Amito, Resty Kiwuka, Sandra Arinaitwe, Takia Nabirye (women)