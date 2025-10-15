Swimming: Uganda go for early points in Kasarani

NAIROBI, KENYA. Looking at the psyche sheet of the 10th edition of the Africa Zone III Swimming Championships due this week at Kasarani Aquatics Centre Nairobi, calculators for points will be out from the onset for all teams.

Hosts Kenya and defending champions Uganda led by coach Thomas Tamale are the main acts for the title but Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan, and even Nigeria have fielded swimmers that can make the mathematics far from straightforward.

12 and Under

In the 12 and Under girls’ age category, Nisha Pearl Najjuma and Gabriela Eleanor Nakimuli go head to head with Tanzania’s Willbroad Gracias and the Kenyan duo of Thandiwe Kamanga and Lea Ibrahim in the 200m backstroke to start off the event on Thursday morning. Aya Adams, 9, a familiar face as she trains in Uganda represents Somalia.

For the boys, Kristian Bwisho and Giovanni Cruz Mbanga have to deal with Kenyan duo of AbdulKadir AbdulKadir and Jaeden Nygel in the 200m back. Bwisho will then compete for 50m breaststroke gold with Kenya’s Don Ndirangu as Elijah Ayesiga searches for a place on the podium against Tanzania Ariel Sykes.

Najjuma is a favourite in the girls’ breaststroke and will be joined by compatriot Alba Ihunde who has to battle Heydleen Magashi from Tanzania and the Kenyan duo of Aisha Hassan and Shah Havya for a medal.

Ihunde will then be joined by Ashton Suubi in the 100m butterfly, where Magashi and her Tanzanian teammate Leyna Borega are the ones to beat.

For the boys’ 100m fly, Ayesiga is joined by Jordan Musoke to battle Sundan’s Yassin Mohammed and the Kenyans AbdulKadir and Ndirangu.

13-14

In the 13-14 girls’ 200m back Zara Mbanga and Paula Nabukeera have Tanzania duo Crissa Dillip and Zainab Moosajee to deal with while Joanathan Kaweesa is a favourite for the boys with Tanzania’s Kaysan Kachra not expected to be too far. Jayson Aronda, 13, will also be pushing for a podium finish ahead of Tanzania’s Max Missokia and Kenya’s Tevin Waweru.

Friend in need. Uganda Airlines undisclosed but significant discount rates ensured Uganda could fly 43 age group swimmers, some of their masters, and event officials for the Zone III Championships in Nairobi. PHOTO/SHAFT KAMOGA

In 50m breaststroke, Mbanga will battle Dillip for girls’ gold while Mackayla Ssali and Kenya’s Nadia Vusha seek bronze. For the boys’ Kaweesa and teammate Kigundu Ssango are favourites but should watch the Kenyan duo of Adrian Irungu and Baraka Nyakundi carefully.

Mackayla will be joined by favourite Tyrah Muganzi in the 100m fly girls’ battle with Tanzania’s Nicolene Viljoen while Kaweesa and Benjamin Ssali are tasked to take on Missokia, Nyakundi, and Andrew Ogola – also from Kenya.

15-16

In the 200m back for the 15-16 girls, Rahma Nakasule will be up against TZ’s Filbertha Demello for gold while Paloma Kirabo hopes to get on the podium at the expense of Kenya’s Ruth Wangari Linddkvist.

For the boys, Daniel Rukundo and Shaun Muringi could bring home gold and silver. They face a familiar face in Joshua Andriatsitohain, who used to swim in Uganda with Dolphins.

In the girls’ 50m breast, captain Peyton Suubi battles the hosts’ Macrine Kalombo for her first assignment but Nigeria’ s Alfred Olajie Atinuke and Tanzania’s Heep Bridget are also in the mix.

Rukundo and Peterson Inhensiko challenge Kenya’s Neo Olengo and Austin Okore for honours in the boys’ 50m breaststroke then hand over to Isaiah Kuc and Ethani Ssengooba to take on Kenya’s Victor Okech and Tanzania’s Fernandes and Okore for 100m fly medals. Peyton and Kirabo will battle Demello and her compatriot Bridget Heep in the girls’ 100m fly.

17 and Over

Tara Kisawuzi is a lone wolf and a firm favourite in the 17 and Over girls’ 100m fly. But first, she takes on Rwanda’s Axela Echessah, 21, in the 200m back then the Kenyan duo of Duini Caffini and Maria Mwasha in the 50m breaststroke.

For the senior boys, Sudan’s Saleem Mohamed Ziyad is favourite and could go under a minute in 200m back where Uganda’s Pendo Kaumi and Malcolm Nahamya will be happy to be seeded above Kenya’s Ishaq Bahir. But Tanzania’s Romeo-Mihaly Mwaipasi, and Burundi’s Zacharie Harinzimana are seeded higher.

Kyle Kaweesa and captain Ampaire Namanya are challenged by Burundi’s Tony Uwineza and Nicky Irakoze in the 50m breast while Kaumi battles Kenyans Johari Masinde and Nathan Matimu in the 100m fly.

Expanded age groups

The 800m freestyle will be swum in the 14 and Under plus 15 and Over age groups.

Mackyala and Muganzi go up against Dillup and Moosajee in the 14 & Under girls’ 800m free while Elijah Mukisa and Manuel Ssemanda are up against Missokia and compatriot Zac Okumu, plus Kenya’s Ogoola and Lawrence Okumu in the boys’ category.

Peyton and Sonia Mwere are up against Sudan’s Hani Rana, and the Kenyan duo of Lindkvist and Victoria Okumu in the 15 and Over girls’ 800m free while Kuc hopes for a medal position in the boys’ race.

The day concludes with relays, which will also be done in the extended age groups. Kisawuzi can make a team with the 15-16 girls while Inhensiko, 16, can swim up with Ampaire, Kaumi, and Mathew Mwase.

The masters will also be in action in the 50m breaststroke.