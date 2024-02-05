Table tennis: Ankunda flawless, Kasoma wins million-shilling thriller

"I feel great because when I lost, people, including my beaters, said a lot. But in sport, we win, lose but shake hands. So, I thank God, my teammates, and my coaches."



Ankunda said he will give the money to his mother to plan for it.



Teenage sensation Jemimah Nakawala also won all her nine matches of the day, including a 3-2 defeat of Parvin Nangonzi.



But with both friends and clubmates tied on 35 points, Nangonzi, unbeaten in the First Leg, took gold because she won more sets overall.



"It's amazing I have win this league. It's my first time. I am also happy to win the money, and when I get it I will plan for it."



So, in the last match of the day, Magaya wanted to claim second position and join his three clubmates in the money bracket. But Kasoma from Mbogo Mixed School, said 'No Sir.'



Magaya won the first set 13-11 amid cheers from his club's corner but with all attention turned on this game on Table 6, and many tired of Nakasero Table Tennis Club's dominance, they rallied behind Kasoma. And when he won the second set 11-7, you could not feel the near-emptiness of the Arena. And that was the aura throughout.



Magaya regained the lead, claiming the third set 12-10. Water bottles hitting plastic chairs amplified the noise. Kasoma equalised 11-9 in set four. The mood went crazier. Shouts, dances. Magaya led the decisive Set Five, 10-6, with just a point to glory.



Kasoma's hard work looked wasted. His fans' morale deflated. But the unpredictable boy claimed a point, then another, and another as Nakasero slowly went silent. C'mon Joshua, said one young voice.



But Kasoma was in predator mode, scoring six consecutive points to clinch it 12-10. Literally, he grabbed the Shs1m envelope from Magaya's clenched fist to Achuma's open hands. Crazy stuff.