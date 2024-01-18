Table tennis: coach Mutambuze demands better serves, fitness

Paul Mutambuze, the Atlanta 1996 Olympian, who will prepare the eight-man table tennis team for the African Games in Accra, Ghana, admitted there is a lot required to improve.

Mutambuze was at Lugogo Indoor Arena during the two-day tournament last weekend, where the best four women and best four men qualified for the continental Games due in March and the Regional Championships in April.

"Their attacking strokes are good but they need more speed and power, which depends on the fitness levels," Mutambuze told Daily Monitor.

During the national team camp, which is due to start soon, Mutambuze wants the training to involve long distance running to improve on endurance. "They also need gym work to improve on agility; to be able to move fast and easily on the table."

Throughout the tournament, Francis Mulinda, a former national player of the 1970s and an administrator since 1980, complained about the players' serves. "If a Chinese player gets a chance to serve when he needs two points to kill off the game, you can't survive," he said, whenever a player wasted a serve.

Mutambuze agrees and said the seven weeks ahead of the trip to Accra is not enough to achieve all the fitness and technical goals but there is a lot they can change.



"They can learn to make more effective serves, make them shorter and immediately initiate an attack," he said.

Table tennis was the first racket game to represent Uganda at the Olympics, with Mary Musoke the protagonist at Barcelona 92, when Mulinda was the Uganda Table Tennis Association boss.

Musoke would go on to feature at Atlanta 1996, alongside Mutambuze and June Kyakobye, before making a record third appearance at Sydney 2000. But since then Uganda has been absent at the Olympics.

THE TEAM



WOMEN

1. Jemimah Nakawala

2. Parvin Nangonzi

3. Shanita Naamala

4. Amina Nampeera

MEN

1. Jonathan Ssenyonga

2. Sam Mbabazi Ankunda

3. Joseph Sebatindira