Table tennis gems eye Sheffield through Lagos

Uganda’s two table tennis gems travelled to Lagos for the Africa Hopes Week & Challenge with dreams to excel and qualify for the Worlds Hopes Week and Challenge in Sheffield, UK.

Multiple Under-11 world champion Joseph Sebatindira and 2024 Africa Hopes champion Patience Anyango and Coach Alvin Katumba jetted to the Nigerian capital over the weekend for the event that starts with a high-level training and ends in competition among the continent’s best boys and girls aged below 12 years.

By July 25, the continent will have known who to send to Sheffield, where the 40 youngsters from all continents will meet and compete at the World Hopes.

Sebatindira and Anyango know the colour of their dream: they played at the World Hopes in Asuncion, Paraguay last November after succeeding at the Africa Hopes in Botswana.

“The tournament has a lot of benefits but Sheffield is our target,” Coach Katumba told Daily Monitor after the team was flagged off at Lugogo, Saturday.

Katumba, Sebatindira and Judith Parvin Nangozi had just returned from a four-week training camp in France. The coach plans to try some of his new tricks in Lagos.

“In France, the world class coaches emphasise on small things we usually ignore in Africa, yet these are the things that win games. So, we shall try them out,” Katumba emphasised.

Anyango will hope to repeat her Botswana heroics while Sebatindira prays that losing the final to Ghana’s Israel Akli was just a one-off.

The Hopes Championship, is an International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) talent identification programme uniting players and trainers from across the globe. It starts from the national, to regional, continental and climaxes at the world level.

The programme’s most notable products include Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallist Truls Moregard, world No.17 Adriana Diaz, and Egypt’s Hana Goda, who became the youngest Africa Cup champion at just 14 years in 2022.

“If it hadn’t been for Hopes, I think my table tennis journey would have been completely different,” Goda told the ITTF website.

“It wasn’t just about the technical skills – though I learned so much there – it was the connections that made it special. Hopes didn’t just shape me as a player; it became part of my table tennis identity.”

The European Hopes version happened in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal in June. And after Lagos, Oceania’s will follow in Noumea, New Caledonia, then the Americas Continental Hopes Week & Challenge in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

THE TEAM

Joseph Sebatindira

Patience Anyango