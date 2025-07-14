Table tennis: Muwanga promises national coverage

Robert Jjagwe expressed no doubts that his successor Cyrus Muwanga will swing table tennis to greater heights considering his knowledge and passion for the sport and business acumen.

“I am 100 percent sure Cyrus is going to be an amazing leader. He’s going to augment our success and achieve much greater,” Jjagwe said after handing over Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) top office at Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo Saturday.

Jjagwe became UTTA boss in October 2014, though his first two-year term was wasted in administrative wrangles when his executive turned against him as early as 2015.

After defeating the renegades, Jjagwe opened a new chapter in 2017—amending the constitution to expand the presidential term to four years but limiting the tenure to eight years. In the evening of his second term, many feared, like most Ugandan leaders, he would again caress the law in his favour. He didn’t.

“I want to thank the outgoing president Robert Jjagwe for stepping down peacefully, something unusual in our sport. It’s a gesture we promise to emulate,” Muwanga said after his inauguration that was attended by International Olympic Committee member William Blick, Fufa CEO Edgar Watson, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) president Donald Rukare, ITTF member Tom Kiggundu, among others.

National presence

“But most importantly we need to revive table tennis visibility on the local scene—in the central region and across the country as the new sports law requires.

“We have already spread to different districts as the NCS verification team found out.

“We want to have as many tournaments as possible, as well as support those clubs like Nakasero which has produced most of the current national team players.”

Muwanga is confident with NCS support and mandate table tennis will reach the entire country.

Full support

Last week, over 30 schools started training table tennis at Namilyango Junior School, barely two weeks after being elected president.

Airtel PRO David Birungi pledged to support table tennis in schools while dfcu’s William Kayongo also promised full support to the sport under Muwanga, “who has provided valuable solutions to banks.”

UOC boss Rukare welcomed the new team on the journey to Commonwealth Games 2026 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Olive branch

Muwanga had no sooner assumed office than a petition reached the NCS challenging UTTA’s registration under the National Sports Act 2023.

The new law required all national sports governing bodies to register afresh with NCS as associations or federations by June 20, 2025.

UTTA sought to upgrade to federation status. But it’s being challenged.

“I have already offered them an olive branch to drop the petition for the good of the sport. But I also expect the NCS to make a decision that will give us an opportunity to foster fundamental change in table tennis,” Muwanga told the press.

Meanwhile, Jjagwe, who boasts as a certified bush lawyer, had a tougher response.

“Actually, NCS wrote to me because I was the one leading the registration process. So the new team requested for my help in answering the petition.

But I think all responses should be legal: in line with the UTTA constitution and the constitution of Uganda.

“For example, Muzafaru Samanya, the lead petitioner, claims that UTTA didn’t have a national league, yet he was the league manager and the paymaster [2023-24]. Even then, which law requires us to have a league?” Jjagwe said.

Meanwhile, he urged NCS to consider charging a fee on every petition “because we are wasting a lot of time in answering these frivolous petitions.”

UTTA EXCOM

Cyrus Muwanga (President), Joseph Rukundo (General Secretary), Brian Ssenyonga (Treasurer)

PRESIDENTIAL APPOINTEES