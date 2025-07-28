Table tennis: Sheffield calling for Anyango, Sebatindira

Uganda table tennis starlets Joseph Sebatindira and Patience Anyango have earned prestigious entries to the 2025 World Hopes Week & Challenge in Sheffield, UK after stellar performances at the continental version in Lagos, Nigeria.

Anyango retained her Under-12 title by bossing the girls’ group in a round-robin format, while Sebatindira went one place better after losing the boys’ final in the 2024 version in Gaborone, Botswana.

Anyango won all her 12 games over two days, gathering 24 points becoming a two-time African Under 12 champion.

Meanwhile, Sebatindira had a longer route to gold, winning 16 games over two days to amass 32 points in the boys’ category.

Sebatindira, a multiple under-11 world champion, who had also just returned from a four-week training camp in France, must have done his preps well to avoid the slump he suffered in the 2024 final which he lost to Israel Akli.

In Lagos, the Ghanaian was proving stubborn, but Sebatindira’s mettle prevailed with a 3-2 victory.

Now after showcasing their goods at the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Stadium, the two African champions have qualified to meet their 38 agemates at the World Hopes in Sheffield in October.

This is the first major milestone in Cyrus Muwanga’s tenure as Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president since his inauguration on July 12.

“We are very excited as Uganda that both the boy and girl have won gold and both qualified for the World Hopes in Sheffield,” Muwanga told Daily Monitor.

“These youngsters have put Uganda on the international map. But we also expect the entire team to perform well in Lagos.”

Meanwhile, the youngsters have joined their elder colleagues Africa Youth Championship which started yesterday at the same venue.

The tournament entertains players aged 15 to 19 but does not isolate younger ones.

Uganda’s other contestants are Parvin Judith Nangonzi, Jemima Nakawala, Patra Nasirumbi, Ibrahim Mutesasira and Sharif Nsereko.

Last year, Nangonzi and Nakawala were instrumental in dragging Uganda to the first continental bronze medal in 25 years, a feat achieved in Addis Ababa. Just replicating it will be another big score.

SELECT RESULTS

Sebatindira 3-0 Abdel Tazerout (Algeria)

Sebatindira 3-0 William Ras Twyman (Namibia)

Hamza Salman (Egypt) 1-3 Sebatindira

Jayi Akhlie (South Africa) 0-3 Sebatindira

Anyango 3-0 Chebbi Ritej (Tunisia)

Anyango 3-0 Bessa Godwin (Benin)

Camara Sia (Guinea) 0-3 Anyango