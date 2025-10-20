Table tennis: Silver in Tunis, gold in Sheffield

Ugandan teams capped a successful week of separate international assignments with silver at the 2025 ITTF Africa Championships in Tunis and gold at the ITTF World Hopes Week and Challenge in Sheffield.

Losing the women team’s final 3-0 to giants Egypt did not hurt Jemimah Nakawala, Parvin Judith Nangonzi and Judith Mirembe after all they had achieved beyond expectation.

By reaching the quarterfinals, the teenage trio had already hit the main target of qualifying for the 2026 World Team Championships in London, the first time in Uganda’s history.

But the girls under the guidance of 1996 Olympian Paul Mutambuze, added three more victories, including a 3-2 against hosts Tunisia in the quarterfinals, and 3-1 against favourites Nigeria in the semis. Could they upset Egypt as well in the final? Maybe. But they fell 3-0. And it was okay. The silver medal—Uganda’s first at this level—was an upgrade of the bronze they won in Addis Ababa in 2024.

Nakawala and Nangonzi had already won a historic bronze at the doubles after defeating an overly experienced South African duo in the quarterfinals.

But it was no surprise Nakawala was voted most improved player on the continent following a nearly flawless display.

Uganda Table Tennis Association president Cyrus Muwanga was in Tunis witnessing history happening. “This is the first time Uganda has achieved this. And I thank Nakasero TT Club and TT Kids. I also request the government to consider sports like ours which don’t need many billions but a little more funding so that we can improve our results.”

Meanwhile, Joseph Sebatindira topped the boys at the World Hopes Week and Challenge after winning all his four matches in Sheffield, England.

Sebatindira, the Africa Hopes champion, was eventually ranked the best U12 player among 17 boys who graced the world event while his teammate Patience Anyango ranked eighth among 18 girls.

The event, which is an ITTF initiative to identify and groom youngsters, started with a five-day training camp for players from USA, Japan, New Zealand, Italy, Argentina, Canada, Australia, Nigeria among others and climaxed with the competition over the weekend.

Sebatindira and Anyango, who also played at the 2024 edition in Paraguay, were coached by Alvin Katumba and Mary Tendo Balyewunya of Nakasero Table Tennis Club, the same stable that produced Nangonzi and Nakawala.

SELECT HOPES RANKINGS

BOYS

1 Joseph Sebatindira, Uganda

2 Jacob Kordus, USA

3 Lucas Alexandre, New Zealand

4 Chirag Pradhan, USA

5 Pietro Campagna, Italy

GIRLS

1 Kaede Neya, Japan

2 Zhi Yu Eng, Malaysia

3 Olivia Wang, Canada

4 Emma Yang, USA

5 Chanuki Karawayasam, Sri Lanka