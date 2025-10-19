Table tennis: Teenage trio drag Uganda to historic worlds in London

Teenage table tennis trio still cannot believe that they achieved Uganda’s ultimate goal at the 2025 ITTF Africa Championships in Tunis—qualifying for the 2026 World Team Championships.

It is Uganda's first-ever time to qualify for ITTF world team championships, due to happen in London, the birthplace of table tennis.

The tournament will also mark the centenary celebration of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), which makes Uganda’s qualification even more significant and memorable.

Judith Parvin Nangonzi and Jemimah Nakawala, who learnt the sport on the same tables, have been to almost the same tournaments besides going to the same schools, are the most renowned in this historic heroic achievement.

But Nakasero Table Tennis duo needed the input of their relatively new teammate Judith Mirembe. A product of the Table Tennis Kids Africa, a small club in the remote Iganga district only emerged last year but had a hand in this historic Tunis campaign.

After the more experienced and decorated duo dispatched their opponents in the team’s events against DR Congo, Uganda was leading 2-0. Mirembe, who hadn’t thrived in the singles and was unused in the doubles where Nangonzi and Nakawala won bronze, could have messed up again. But she was flawless, defeating

Nephtalie Kindandi 3-0 (12-10, 11-3, 12-10) as Uganda won 3-0, with two games to spare in the best-of-five-set match.

But the mission was not yet accomplished. Uganda had to defeat South Africa to be assured of a ticket to London. It was a revenge match of sorts because to win that historic bronze in the doubles, Nangonzi and Nakawala defeated Danisha Patel and Rochica Sonday in the quarterfinals.

First in action was Nakawala. She lost the first two sets to Patel but eventually edged her 3-2. But Nangonzi wasn’t as lucky. She lost the first set to Sonday 4-11, bounced back 16-11 in the second, but lost the third and fourth 5-11, 6-11. Now it was South Africa 1-1 Uganda.

Again, Mirembe came to the rescue, restoring Uganda’s lead with an immaculate 3-0 win over Laila Edwards. Nakawala returned to the table, beat Rochica 3-1 and settled the match 3-1. Mission accomplished.

Now Uganda is among the eight African women’s teams that will play in London.

Team Uganda in Tunisia.

“We made our international debut at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and since then, we’ve been part of the national team,” Nakawala told the ITTF press. “Our journey hasn’t been easy. We used to get knocked out in the quarterfinals, but now we’re reaching the medal zone. It shows we can climb higher on the podium.”

At last year’s continental event in Addis Ababa, Nangonzi, Nakawala and two-time U12 African champion Patience Anyango won team bronze, though it didn’t come with any incentive like this year’s.

“We haven’t reached where we want to be yet,” said 17-year-old Nangozi. “We’re going to keep working hard because we believe we can become champions. Nothing is impossible with dedication. Africa is growing in the sport, and we’re not going to relax. We know we’re behind others, but we see that as motivation to raise our game and aim higher.”

True to their word, the team coached by 1996 Olympian Paul Mutambuze went on to beat Cameroon 3-0 in the final Group 4 match, before beating hosts Tunisia 3-2 in the quarterfinals. This is another medal guaranteed.

“This was a highly-anticipated match. The hosts led 2-1 but our girls didn’t disappoint. Parvin had had a bad day but she finally delivered the victory. We are grateful,” said a delighted Mutambuze.