Table tennis: Uganda boast first continental medal in 29 years

Team Uganda left Addis Ababa, Ethiopia over the weekend in chest-thumping mode after winning bronze at the 2024 African Table Tennis Championships—Uganda’s first medal in 29 years.

The men’s team that had Under 11 world champion Joseph Sebatindira, national Seed One Samuel Ankunda, and the experienced Jonathan Senyonga made headlines with a spirited fight against Tunisia despite losing the quarterfinal duel 3-2 and missed the podium.

But the women or girls—to be exact: Patience Anyango, Jemimah Nakawala, and Judith Nangonzi, went a step better, by edging 2024 African Games champions South Africa 3-2 in the quarterfinals. This assured them of at least a bronze medal despite losing the semifinal to eventual champions Egypt 3-0. This became Uganda’s first continental team medal since Paul Mutambuze, George Yiga and Francis Katerrega (RIP) won bronze at 1995 All-Africa Games in Harare, Zimbabwe.

“This win is a testament to Uganda table tennis’s steady rise on the continent and the world,” said Uganda Table Tennis Association president Robert Jjagwe.

He noted that Anyango’s experience as the U11 Africa Hopes Champion in Botswana in July was key in the team’s bronze achievement in Addis Ababa. “Her wins were the deciders in the triumphs over hosts Ethiopia and powerhouse South Africa.”

The hosts also enjoyed a feat of their own, when Mokonen Darara Dufera snatched bronze in the men’s singles—becoming the first player outside of Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria to reach the semifinals in the tournament’s history. He is also the first Ethiopian to make the podium after 24 years.

Egypt dominated with five of the seven gold medals, thanks to stars Hana Goda and Omar Assar. Meanwhile, Uganda’s Ankunda poked holes in North African dominance by stopping Africa Seed Eight Essid Wassim of Tunisia in singles and team events.

From a different prism, the tournament was a prep for Anyango and her compatriot Sebatindira ahead of the World Hopes Championship in Paraguay. The preteen duo travels Saturday with their Nakasero Table Tennis Club coaches Alvin Katumba and Tendo Balyewunya.

Meanwhile, Ankunda heads to the International School Sports Federation Games in Bahrain starting October 23-30.

UGANDA’S RESULTS

WOMEN

Uganda 3-2 South Africa (quarters)

Egypt 3-0 Uganda (semis)

MEN

Uganda 3-0 DR Congo (Groups)

Tunisia 3-2 Uganda (quarters)