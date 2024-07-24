Table tennis: Uganda can improve after Gaborone

Nine-year-old Joseph Sebatindira was the youngest player at the ITTF Africa Youth Championship in Gaborone, Botswana but also Uganda's last in action as the tournament closed early this week.

Sebatindira was the only Ugandan, among seven, to reach the Under 15 Singles semifinal by beating Egypt's Yahia Elmoursi 4-3 in the quarterfinals.

It was a hard-earned victory for Sebatindira who won the first set 11-8, lost two sets in a row: 11-4, 11-8, won the fourth set 11-8, lost the fifth set 14-12, before winning the last two 13-11, 11-4.

Sebatindira thus carried the hopes of Uganda and the entire East African region to reach the continental final after his teammates Sam Ankunda, Sharif Nsereko, Patra Nasirumbi, Patience Anyango and Judith Mirembe did not cross the quarterfinal bridge. The Kenyans as well didn't advance to the last four.

In the semifinal, Sebatindira, a four-time Under 11 world champion met another Egyptian Mohamed Abdelhalim, who had eliminated Nsereko 4-1 in the quarterfinals. But despite winning the first set 11-8, Sebatindira lost the match 4-1.

Abdelhalim would go on to beat Tunisian Youssef Aidli 4-1 to win gold to earn USD 600 in prize money. Sebatindira thus settled for bronze and $75.

In the team events that opened the tournament, Uganda's boys' team stopped in the semifinals, after losing 3-2 to Egypt.

The girls also lost the semis 3-2 to Tunisia. The boys and girls lost instantly in the mixed doubles mid-week but avenged against Egypt and Tunisia in the doubles.

In the girls' doubles, Nasirumbi and her little sister Anyango beat Farida Thabet and Hanin Elewa of Egypt 3-0 but lost their semifinal to a Madagascan pair 3-1 to settle for USD 75 in prize money.

Meanwhile, Ankunda and Sebatindira beat Egyptians 3-1 in the semifinal, but lost the final to a Tunisian duo 3-0, settling for USD 150.

"It was a good run for Joseph and our other players," Uganda Table Tennis Association president Robert Jjagwe commented after the Singles semifinal.

"Well done Team Uganda. Pick up lessons for next time because in sports there's always the next time."

UGANDA'S PLACING IN GABORONE

Team events

Boys: semifinal

Girls: semifinal

MIXED DOUBLES

Boys: Group Stage

Girls: Group Stage

DOUBLES

Boys: Final

Girls: semifinal

SINGLES

Semifinal