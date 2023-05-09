Table tennis: Uganda clubs scoop medals in African championship

After braving 17 hours on the road, Uganda’s table tennis contingent made their presence felt at the Africa Club Championship in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kibuli Table Tennis Club scooped silver after surrendering to the mighty Petro Jets of Egypt 3-0 but they will thump their chest for such a run that superseded their target.

Eight-year old Joseph Ssebatindira was among the star attractions for his precocious display against opponents, some old enough to be his father.

The Nakasero Primary School pupil was key as his club defeated City Eagles of Kenya 3-1, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 3-2 and Vision of Rwanda 3-1 to lead the group.

They defeated Nairobi City 3-0 in the semis before falling to Petro Jets by the same margin in the final.

“Joseph is fantastic,” said Coach Alvin Katumba. “He is very young but plays like a big person. In fact his victory against Commercial Bank is what guaranteed us the points to lead the group, and that was our first victory over an Ethiopian opponent.”

Ssebatindira, who talked of dreams of being an African and world champion, only lost two games.

Earlier on, the ladies, under Nakasero Table Tennis Club scooped bronze, largely thanks to Parvin Nangonzi, the star performer in their four games.

First, they beat City Eagles of Kenya 3-0, a very tense game, according to Coach Katumba, “because we usually meet these guys.”

The girls lost to Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 3-0, finishing second in the group. Losing the semifinals 3-0 to the mighty Petro Jets of Egypt did not dampen their resolve.

“We lost but the girls put up a good fight,” Katumba said.

They returned to winning ways, defeating Vision TTC of Rwanda 3-0 in the playoffs to win bronze.

“It was a good performance. Because ours are school children, with little experience but are contesting against seasoned professionals.”

Both clubs are owned by 1996 Olympian Mary Musoke.

Uganda Table Tennis Association president Robert Jjagwe commended the teams for their achievement in tournaments that could earn them points for future competitions like the 2024 Africa Games and the Paris Olympics next year.

AFRICA CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

SILVER MEDALISTS

Joseph Ssebatindira, Sam Mbabazi, Enock Balyewunya, Phillip Napokholi, Joshua Magaya

BRONZE MEDALISTS