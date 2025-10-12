Table tennis: Uganda eyes World Championships via Tunis

Team Uganda’s ultimate goal at the ITTF-Africa Senior Table Tennis Championships which started in Tunis, Tunisia on Sunday is qualifying for the London 2026 World Team Table Tennis Championship due in April next year.

Uganda sent six players. The ladies include Parvin Judith Nangonzi, Jemimah Nakawala and Judith Mirembe, while the boys include team captain Jonathan Ssenyonga, David Odoi and Joshua Magaya and will contest in seven medal events, including men's and women's singles, doubles, mixed doubles, and team competitions.

Nigeria and Egypt are the favourites but Uganda’s most experienced players have painted a picture of hope.

“Last year, we won bronze, and this year we want to do even better, though other players are also plotting for us,” said Nangonzi, who alongside Nakawala and Patience Anyango won the bronze at the 2024 edition in Addis Ababa. That was Uganda’s first continental bronze in 25 years.

Ssenyonga said after intense training under the guidance of 1996 Olympian Paul Mutambuze and Alvin Katumba, “we are ready to tussle it out with the powerhouses on the continent.”

“We shall strive to get the medals and qualify for the world championships.”

Mutambuze, the head coach, tasked his team to strive to finish among the top eight teams to reach the World Championships next year.

“I think the girls have more chances of even winning a better medal than bronze,” Mutambuze, who played at the 1996 Olympics, said on the team’s departure.

Meanwhile, Joseph Ssebatindira and Patience Anyango are in Sheffield for the World Hopes Week while national top seed Sam Ankunda is starting his UCE exams this week.

“Among the boys, we will miss Joseph. Ssenyonga is experienced and ranked in the world. The other two are not experienced but on a good day, they can do something.”

Uganda Table Tennis Association president Cyrus Muwanga also travelled with the team to Tunis for the Africa Table Tennis Federation annual general meeting.

Event: ITTF-Africa Senior Championships 2025

Dates: October 12–19, 2025

Venue: Rades Multisports Hall, Tunis, Tunisia

Events: Men's and women's singles, doubles, mixed doubles, and team events