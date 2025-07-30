Table tennis: Ugandan girls win gold in Lagos

Uganda’s under 15 girls team made history by winning gold at the 2025 ITTF African Youth Table Tennis Championships in Lagos, Nigeria after beating Tunisia 3-2 Tuesday night.

In the semifinal, the girls had beaten Algeria 3-2 in another tense tie Tuesday afternoon. The final was a revenge match against Tunisia— the only team that had defeated them thus far.

As expected, Tunisia took the lead when Ela Saidi beat Patience Anyango 3-0 (13-11, 11-9, 11-7)

Jemimah Nakawala pulled Uganda back into the contest with a 3-2 (4-11, 11-6, 9-11, 13-11, 6-11) win over Mariam Brahimi.

Patra Nasirumbi—who hadn’t lost a game until the final—could have given Uganda the lead but lost 3-1 to Nour Brahimi despite winning the first set 11-7.

Nakawala, once more equalised with a 3-2 (8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 7-11) win over Saidi and forced the best-of-five series into the final game.

Anyango, the youngest Ugandan girl in Lagos, once more calmed her nerves to repeat what she had done in the semis—winning the ultimate game—by 3-2, against Mariam Brahimi, giving Uganda a historic gold medal.

She won the first game 11-7, lost the second 6-11, won the third 11-9, lost the fourth 5-11, and won the fifth 11-9 to clinch Uganda’s first continental gold in any age category.

Meanwhile, Nigeria beat Egypt 3-1 to win the Under 15 Boys’ final. After the team events, the players embarked on the singles starting Wednesday.

UGANDA VS TUNISIA FINAL

Ela Saidi 3-0 Anyango (13-11, 11-9, 11-7)

Nakawala 3-2 Mariam Brahimi (4-11, 11-6, 9-11, 13-11, 6-11)

Nour Brahimi 3-1 Nasirumbi (7-11, 11-8, 12-10, 15-13)

Nakawala 3-2 Saidi (8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 7-11)