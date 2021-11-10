Taekwondo: Lubega eyes CWG berth

Whenever Ahmed Ali Lubega closes his eyes, he sees himself on the canvas of the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, UK, against an opponent from another continent.

Lubega, one of the men to watch when the National Taekwondo Trials climax at Nsambya Sharing Hall this Friday, wants to be better than his elder brother and now his coach Badru Ntulage, who lured him into the sport aged seven years.

“I want to become Uganda’s best middleweight, join the national team and represent the nation at the Commonwealth Games next year and the World Championships,”said Lubega after winning his first match in the national trials three weeks ago.

In that match he defeated the physically superior Sam Odong of Prisons Taekwondo Club, on his home canvas inside Luzira Prison quarters.

It was a pulsating encounter of high kicks, hammers and jabs in which Odongo looked the better player, at first, but Lubega got the last laugh.