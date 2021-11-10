Taekwondo: Lubega eyes CWG berth

Eager. Lubega wants to go to Birmingham. PHOTO/ABDUL NASSER SSEMUGABI

By  ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

What you need to know:

  • It was a pulsating encounter of high kicks, hammers and jabs in which Odongo looked the better player, at first, but Lubega got the last laugh.

Whenever Ahmed Ali Lubega closes his eyes, he sees himself on the canvas of the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, UK, against an opponent from another continent.

