Taibah bag hat-trick in Independence tourney

David Benjamin Mpyangu was part of the Taibah International School side that lost the Under 20 football semifinals last year. This time, he scored a deft free-kick that would seal a 2-1 final victory against a spirited Greenhill Academy in the last match of the 2024 Taibah Independence Sports Tournament .

It’s probably the sweetest victory ever for Taibah in the four years they have hosted the tournament contested by schools mostly in the Bwebajja-Mpala neighbourhood (Kibuli-based Greenhill were the exception).

“I enjoyed the tournament, it was tough. But we’ve put in the work since the year began and deserved it,” said Mpyangu, who also emerged as football MVP.

His captain Lawrence Odido, commended teammates for working as a unit, even when they conceded an equaliser.

After a goalless first half, Elijah Rusa converted a penalty into the bottom right corner to give Taibah the lead. Soon, Aaron Okwera beat the entire Taibah defence for a beautiful equaliser, before Mpyangu restored Taibah’s lead.

But Greenhill finished the match with nine men after Arthur Vasco and Elian Ssekajja were sent off for misconduct.

“Red cards are part of the game, but one of the things this tournament teaches the players is the ability to tame emotions,” said Robert Waibi, the deputy head teacher, Taibah-Uneb Campus.

Bethel Covenant College beat Vikas International and Light Academy to retain their boys’ U15 and U20 basketball titles. They also retained the netball title after walloping Taibah 21-7. But the hosts avenged by beating Bethel in the girls' basketball final.

Taibah also defended their U15 boys’ football title beating Vikas 6-5 on penalties. After a goalless draw, each side converted five spot-kicks. In sudden death, a Taibah player scored the sixth. Vikas hoped Roon Deng would equalise.

Taibah fans urged goaltender Robert Agaba to “just slap it out.” He didn’t. But Deng hit the right post and missed, sending Taibah into wild celebrations.

Taibah and Bethel also dominated individual honours, with 14 and 11 respectively, with Bethel’s Joshua Tumwebaze retaining the U15 basketball MVP award.

Taibah Independence Tournament

Most Valuable Players

Netball

Tamzeen Nabateregga, Taibah

Football U15

Edward Lumu, Taibah

Football U20

David Mpyangu, Taibah

Basketball U15

Joshua Tumwebaze, Bethel

Basketball U20

Atem Majok, Bethel

Basketball girls

Hailley Nassuuna, Taibah

Volleyball (mixed)

Trevor Ahumuza, Bethel

Champions

Football U15, Taibah

Football U20, Taibah

Basketball Girls, Taibah

Basketball U15, Bethel

Basketball U20, Bethel

Volleyball (mixed), Vikas