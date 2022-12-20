Talons defend USL title

Elijah Wamala believes it was the "combination of hard work and not giving up" that ensured his side Talons defended their title in the second edition of the Uganda Swimming League that climaxed Friday at British School of Kampala (BSK) in Muyenga.

Talons, managed by coach Musa Galabuzi and captain Blessing Kaitesi, were bottom of the three team table for the first 10 matches then worked their way to the top in the next 10. They then did just enough every match day for about 20 weeks to stay at the summit.

All sides including Astros and Colts have suffered with absentees, withdrawals, disqualifications and at times suspensions but have served nail biting swimming for the entire year.

Last Friday, Colts nearly made up a 200 difference on coach Douglas Mugerwa and captain Paula Nabukeera's Astros in a late bid to finish second and at one point, they were chasing only 100 points to the top.

Colts fade

In fact Colts offset the difference between them and Astros just after three of the 14 relays on the day. The sides then exchanged leads for the next nine relays. Astros then won the penultimate one, Razor 4's 8*25m freestyle relay, to open up a 20 point lead.

Colts then had to finish ahead of Astros in the final event of the season, the open 4*25m medley relay, to go back level and force a swim-off for second position.

But coach Joshua Lule and captain Tanja Atukunda's side faded in the freestyle leg to finish last, not only in the relay but in the overall standings too with 24,500 points - 40 less than Astros and 180 behind Talons.

Colts' consolation is that they won Day 40 with 1,170 points while Astros had 1,010. Talons had 830 points - just enough to protect the 320 points cushion they had created in the overall standings during Match 39.

"We came to chase first spot but the early disqualification (in the open 10*25m freestyle relay) demotivated most of us and we took long to recover from it," Astros' Chriton Kato said of their performance on the day.

The league returns on January 13, 2023 but the teams could be increased to five while the matches will be cut from 40 to 20 as it will be held fortnightly rather than weekly.





UGANDA SWIMMING LEAGUE

FINAL STANDINGS

Talons - 24,680

Astros - 24,540

Colts - 24,500





MATCH 40 RESULTS

Category Astros Colts Talons

PB 230 330 150

Open 220 220 240

Razor 1 160 280 280

Razor 2&3 320 200 160

Razor 4 080 140 000