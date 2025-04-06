Talons join race for title

“Never underestimate the heart of a champion,” former basketball coach Rudy Tomjanovich once said.

Their inner strength of a team or someone who has won a competition can be unwavering even when you think they are the underdog. That is a lesson Jets and Flames are learning in their attempt to win their maiden Pursuit Swim League title.

Three time champions Talons are now level with Jets on 40 overall points after 10 matches in the fifth edition of the league held every Friday night at British School of Kampala (BSK) Muyenga.

Talons scored (through their swimmers obtaining personal bests) in the 200m backstroke in midweek. Then Harel Bugingo scored a sub 1:25 in the 100m freestyle and a 38.20 in the 50m fly individual. Elisha Rukundo added more marks from a sub 1:29 in the 100m free.

But the entire team combined to finish third in the 8x25m backstroke relay to top the night with 100 scores and take home the maximum five match-day points.

Jets got 80 scores from 200m back, 50m fly (through Victor Kahiji’s 39.80 and Solomon Kakembo’s 34.50), and coming second in the relay while Flames topped the relay but only scored in the 100m free through their new scoring draft Yolanda Magoola.