Talons leave Colts with work to do

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Talons are in cruise control after they opened a 365 point lead over Colts in the Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) League in Muyenga as the fourth round started with the 25m butterfly leg on Friday.

Talons came into this fourth edition leading by 198 points and their full house pounced to devastating effect as Colts missed their captain Tara Kisawuzi, who was serving a suspension.

Captain Abigail Mwagale, who now has 645 individual points – five ahead of Kisawuzi –, led from the front as Talons had seven of the top 10 performers on the day.

Mwagale was followed into the ‘best of four’ challenge by her teammates Chriton Kato, Paula Nabukeera and Shafia Ntabazi to collect all available 100 points.

All four swum the heats and the first two swim-offs of the challenge going through the motions because they probably had no competition from Colts. But Mwagale and Kato lowered their personal bests to 15.58 and 16.52 seconds, respectively, in the final swim-off of the ‘best of four’ challenge as they sought to come out top.

However, the best of the day was yet to come. In another swim challenge that encourages the youngsters to pace against the clock rather than individuals, Nabukeera recorded a new PB (16.15) too despite a slow dive to cash in on Shs20,000 prize.

Advertisement

Her efforts encouraged Kato, who went 16.47 and later Mwagale, who held her breath to clock 15.56 for the payout.

Colts tried to bounce back in the 8x25m butterfly relay in which they led for the first exchanges but Ntabazi chased down Divine Kalunji, who had been leading by almost a body’s length, in the fourth leg.

Divine passed on the baton to brother Ethan but he could not keep up with Nabukeera. Colts’ finishers Elijah Wamala, Terrie Akampa and Caspian Guma also struggled to cope with the pace of Talons’ finishers Sonia Mwere, Kato and Mwagale – who raced away for the 80 points to take their season tally to 3,025.

Colts, on 2,660 points, need to rebuild consistency for the remainder of the season as they have beaten themselves with absenteeism and disqualifications.

Overall Points

Talons 3,025

Colts 2,660

Individual Points

Abigail Mwagale Talons 645

Tara Kisawuzi Colts 640

Chriton Kato Talons 342

Paula Nabukeera Talons 331

Shafia Ntabazi Talons 248

[email protected]