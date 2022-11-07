Talons live to die another day

Astros and Talons exchanged leads four times during Match 35 of the Uganda Swimming League on Friday at British School of Kampala (BSK) Muyenga.

Astros came for the day's events 90 points behind but made up the deficit during the personal bests challenge in which they and Colts collects 320 points apiece. Talons' poor form in this challenge continued as they only amassed 230.

With Astros and Talons level on 18,610 overall points at this point, the latter took a 20 points advantage by coming second behind Colts in Razor 3's 4*25m butterfly relay.

Then Astros took advantage by winning Razor 2's relay to take a 20 point lead as Talons came third. Talons Razor 1 won their fly relay to level the score but Astros wrestled back to a 40 point lead in Razor 4's 4*25m backstroke relay.

Talons levelled the score by beating Astros in Razor 3 and 2's 4*25m breaststroke relays then opened a 20 point advantage by beating their rivals in Razor 1's.

After that, Talons opened a 60 point lead by winning Razor 3's 4*25m freestyle relay. Astros' Razor 2 cut back the lead to 20 points but Talons Razor 1 took it back to a 40 points advantage.

The task then fell to Talons' Razor 4 to save the day; a disqualification would have meant that Astros go top but the former came second behind Astros to ensure they keep another slim lead of 19,290 overall points. Astros have 19,270.

Meanwhile, Colts who collected 960 points on the day are still 470 points off the top with 18,800 points.





OVERALL POINTS

Talons - 19,290

Astros - 19270

Colts - 18,800

MATCH 35 RESULTS

Event Astros Talons Colts

PBs 320 230 320

Razor 1 160 220 160

Razor 2 220 160 160

Razor 3 120 200 220

Razor 4 160 100 100