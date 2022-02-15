Talons open claws to register first win of the season

There were no qualms as Talons decided to engage in some ‘cosmetic surgery’ ahead of match day five of the second Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) Swim League last Friday.

The fear was in whether the first season champions’ new look brightness - inspired by their yellow team t-shirts - could be reflected in better operations in the pool than we had hitherto seen this year.

Talons were trailing with 795 points to Astros 1,041 and Colts 1,011 before their benefactors (parents) decided the team needed some help off the deck.

“We shall keep doing more, not only to inspire our team but to show all swimmers in the club that there is a lot they can achieve through their talents,” Idris Kusiima, parent of Jamila Tumusiime and also a Masters’ swimmer in

Altona, said after he also invited musician Eddie Kenzo to grace the meet and share his success story with the swimmers.

Kenzo thanked the “swimmers for the entertainment” after they welcomed him with a 9x75m freestyle warm up relay” but also encouraged them “to be persistent, consistent, disciplined and take risks in order to grow in the sport.”

Captain Mwagale's freestyle inspired her Talons teammates to their first win of the year in the Altona-BSK League. PHOTO/ ISMAIL KEZAALA

The motivation in the swimmers was clear to see but it seems to have affected Talons more as they slightly edged Astros (125) and Colts (123) in the 75m freestyle event with 130 points.

They showed they were no fluke of the day by bagging maximum points (80) in the 4x25m backstroke relay, where Astros came second and Colts third collecting 60 and 40 points.

Disqualification escape

Going into the final relay, the 9x75m butterfly, Talons only needed to avoid disqualification to carry the day.

And they survived a scare when deck official ruled in their favour when their rivals complained that Elijah Wamala, who went in second for Talons in the fly relay, had touched the wall with one hand when turning.

There were also complaints later from Talons and Colts that Astros should have been disqualified when their anchor Terrie Akampa fell into the pool shortly before her teammate Chriton Kato had even completed his first of three 25m.

But Astros insisted Akampa had slipped and was not attempting an early take off as Kato was still metres away from the wall.

Talons finished second, to garner 270 total points, while Colts and Astros had 243 and 225 respectively.

Talons now trail by 201 points from 246 as they have 1,065 overall points. Astros – with 1,266 – enjoy a slim 12 points lead over Colts on 1,254.

Altona-BSK swim league