Talons win inaugural Altona League season

In the end, Talons’ squad proved too strong for Colts to upset in the inaugural Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) League season that climaxed on December 31, 2021 in Muyenga.

Talons, coached by Musa Galabuzi, started strongly in the first two - of four and a half total rounds - that were held in May and June 2021 in the commercialized local league that borrows most of its ideas from the renown International Swim League (ISL).

By the time Colts started to gather momentum in August after the July Covid-19 lockdown, there was not much they could do to offset an unassailable lead.

Each round had four match days with each match day representing one of the strokes; butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle.

Only the final round had two matches; butterfly and backstroke as it was interrupted by other national activities like the club championships, Cana Zone III Championships and the festive season.

The swimmers had hoped to have their breaststroke and freestyle legs on the final day of the competition last Friday but with no chance of Colts upsetting the odds, the organizers decided to end it all with seven relay matches.

The first three were broken freestyle relays where each team divided its top 14 swimmers into one group of four and two groups of five. Talons won the first two.

Colts continued to build momentum as they also went on to win all the four canon relays done in each stroke thereafter to garner 1,280 points – 120 more than Talons – on the day.

But overall, Talons, captained by Abigail Mwagale and with six of the top 10 league swimmers, won the championship with 4,243 points - 207 more than Colts on 4,036.

Coach Joshua Luke and Colts’ consolation was that their captain Tara Kisawuzi accumulated the most points (980) and cashed in most during the league that seeks to attract sponsors for cash prizes this year.

Also the athletes will be re-distributed as organisers seek to start a third team named Astros managed by coach Douglas Mugerwa.

Mwagala closely behind her in individual awards. PHOTOs/I. Kezaala

Top 10 individual performers

1.Tara Kisawuzi Colts 980pts

2.Abigail Mwagale Talons 869

3.Paula Nabukeera Talons 483

4.Chriton Kato Talons 474

5.Shafia Ntabazi Talons 298

6.Sonia Mwere Talons 271

7.Ethan Kalungi Colts 269

8.Blessing Kaitesi Talons 261

9.Tasha Kisawzi Colts 250

10.Caspian Guma Colts 206