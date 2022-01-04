Talons win inaugural Altona League season

Amphibians. Kisawuzi dominated the pool more than anyone 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Coach Joshua Luke and Colts’ consolation was that their captain Tara Kisawuzi accumulated the most points (980) and cashed in most during the league that seeks to attract sponsors for cash prizes this year.

In the end, Talons’ squad proved too strong for Colts to upset in the inaugural Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) League season that climaxed on December 31, 2021 in Muyenga.
Talons, coached by Musa Galabuzi, started strongly in the first two - of four and a half total rounds - that were held in May and June 2021 in the commercialized local league that borrows most of its ideas from the renown International Swim League (ISL).

