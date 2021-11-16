Talons with last ditch relay win in crucial freestyle leg
What you need to know:
- Swimmers have 10 days before the Uganda Swimming Federation’s Inter-Club Championships starts at Kampala International School of Uganda, better known by its acronym Kisu, in Bukoto, Kampala.
What had been cut to a 195 difference grew back to a 235-point lead as Talons recovered from back-to-back losses to win the fourth 25m freestyle leg in the Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) League in Muyenga last Friday.
Three weeks ago, Talons established a 365 point lead on Colts as the fourth of the nine-round league started with the 25m butterfly races. Colts then won the backstroke and breaststroke legs over the next two weeks to cut that difference down to 195 points.
The freestyle leg was highly anticipated as one that would bring the lead further down and it lived up to the billing as it was evenly poised from start to finish.
Colts showed they are the in-form team as Tara Kisawuzi and co. have been boosted by the addition of the ever improving Adrian Simiyu and Joseph Atusasiire.
The former was crucial in the breaststroke leg while the latter made his presence felt when he forced himself into the top six in the freestyle heats to even out the number in the top 10 with Talons.
Prep to inter-club championship
Evening out the numbers was crucial as the organisers included 50m freestyle races for the top 10 on the day’s schedule to psyche up the swimmers for the upcoming Inter Club Championships due November 26-28 at Kampala International School of Uganda in Bukoto.
The races, however, also contributed points to the day’s tally.
Colts also stuck to their guns in the ‘best of four’ 25m free races where Kisawuzi and Ethan Kalunji took the game to Talons’ Chriton Kato and Abigail Mwagale, who for the first time missed out on finishing in the top two.
She, however, showed great bouncebackability to anchor Talons to the 8x25m freestyle relay win.
Colts had started the relay strongly when Elijah Wamala beat Ethan Kunihira to hand the baton to Divine Kalunji, who stretched the lead to more than a body’s length over Adriel Lumu.
Caspian Guma maintained the lead despite Blessing Kaitesi’s efforts but Talons seized back some seconds when Kato went in to chase Terrie Akampa. The lattr held on to bring Atusasire into the game against Talons’ Paula Nabukeera.
But it was in the sixth lap when a tired Kalunji, after his first competitive 50m free and back to back 25m races, let Shafia Ntabazi cut down Colts lead to just about a body’s length.
Kisawuzi came in to re-establish control but Sonia Mwere worked hard to give Mwagale a chance to finish off against Tasha Kisawuzi. Mwagale raided the water with verve to allow her team establish a 40-point win over Colts.
Altona-BSK Swim League
OVERALL POINTS
Talons 3,637
Colt 3,402
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Tara Kisawuzi Colts 820pts
Abigail Mwagale Talons 772
Chriton Kato Talons 438
Paula Nabukeera Talons 387
Shafia Ntabazi Talons 277