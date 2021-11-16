Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Talons with last ditch relay win in crucial freestyle leg

Swimmers have 10 days before the Uganda Swimming Federation’s Inter-Club Championships starts at Kampala International School of Uganda, better known by its acronym Kisu, in Bukoto, Kampala.  PHOTO/FILE

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

What had been cut to a 195 difference grew back to a 235-point lead as Talons recovered from back-to-back losses to win the fourth 25m freestyle leg in the Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) League in Muyenga last Friday.
Three weeks ago, Talons established a 365 point lead on Colts as the fourth of the nine-round league started with the 25m butterfly races. Colts then won the backstroke and breaststroke legs over the next two weeks to cut that difference down to 195 points.
The freestyle leg was highly anticipated as one that would bring the lead further down and it lived up to the billing as it was evenly poised from start to finish.
 
Colts showed they are the in-form team as Tara Kisawuzi and co. have been boosted by the addition of the ever improving Adrian Simiyu and Joseph Atusasiire.
The former was crucial in the breaststroke leg while the latter made his presence felt when he forced himself into the top six in the freestyle heats to even out the number in the top 10 with Talons.
Prep to inter-club championship
Evening out the numbers was crucial as the organisers included 50m freestyle races for the top 10 on the day’s schedule to psyche up the swimmers for the upcoming Inter Club Championships due November 26-28 at Kampala International School of Uganda in Bukoto. 

