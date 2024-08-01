Tashobya drops Ogwel in compliance with finance ministry orders

It seems every button Ambrose Tashobya touches to save Bernard Ogwel’s job and face is wrong. In his July 30 letter, the National Council of Sports chairman said his board had resolved to seek guidance from the First Lady, who is also the Minister of Education and Sports, regarding the possible dismissal of Ogwel as the NCS’s accounting officer.

Tashobya was responding to a July 25 directive by Ramathan Ggoobi, the Ministry of Finance permanent secretary and the secretary to the treasury, whose decision was based on recommendation of the Auditor General and Internal Auditor General for the Financial Year 2024/25.

Ogwel is being faulted for failing to account for public resources for a particular financial year, which gives the secretary to the treasury mandate to dismiss him, according to the Public Finance Management Act 2015 Amended.

Muhammad Bbaale (L) is the new NCS accounting officer. PHOTO/DON MUGABI

But a day after Tashobya’s first response which also requested that Ogwel be kept in the role, he wrote another letter appointing Mohammed Baale as the acting accounting officer.

“Reference is also made to the letter I received from the General Secretary, NCS dated 31 July 2024 on above subject matter,” the July 31 letter partly reads.

“This is to submit to you Mr. Baale Mohammed Waladde as the Acting Accounting Officer for Vote 166-National Council of Sports (NCS) for FY 2024/2025.”

NCS General Secretary Patrick Ogwel. PHOTO/COURTESY

However, this seems controversial because Baale cannot serve as the accounting officer while Ogwel is the general secretary because according to Section 39 (3) of the National Sports Act Cap 151 these two roles must be played by the same person concurrently.

The Act further requires the general secretary to be “a person of high moral character and proven integrity with knowledge and experience in sports science, law, sports administration, social sciences, humanities, development studies or public administration.”