Tashobya tasks table tennis body on nurturing talent

National Council of Sports chairman Ambrose Tashobya has tasked the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) to sacrifice for youngsters to thrive to explore their potential and realise their dreams.

Tashobya was officially welcoming the national table tennis team which won nine medals—including four gold medals—at the African Championships in Lagos, Nigeria last month.

Joseph Sebatindira, who won gold at the Under-12 and Under-15 singles final, Patience Anyango, who bagged gold at Under-12 singles and Under-15 team events, and Sharif Nsereko, who got two bronze medals and a silver, were Uganda’s best performers.

“Such performances give us hope that the sport is growing and that the young talents could become stars at the elite level,” Tashobya said during the brunch at the Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo Thursday afternoon.

Tashobya said it’s the government’s duty to fund sports but when the funding is late or inadequate, sports bodies should sacrifice and facilitate the athletes in tournaments that will enhance their career growth.

He commended Mary Musoke for consistently grooming the youngsters at Nakasero Table Tennis Club.

UTTA president Cyrus Muwanga agreed. “We are already sacrificing to see that these boys and girls get the best possible results at tournaments, get the best in terms of facilitation.”

Each of the eight players and two coaches bagged Sh500,000 as bonus from the president.

“Representing the country does not mean going empty handed,” Muwanga said.

The National Sports Act 2023 demands a national sports associations and federations to, among others, be present in 50 percent or 75 percent of the districts to be recognised by the NCS.

No sports has met those standards. But Tashobya thinks table tennis is one of those sports that should be easy to scale up.

“It’s not a small task but we encourage them to identify stakeholders in the different districts,” Tashobya said. “They also need to find sponsors because soon they will be going to Sheffield, etc. The money we give them might not be able to fund all the events. So they need a backup.”

This was the first international tournament since Muwanga replaced Robert Jjagwe as UTTA president in July.

“While we expected good performances from the most exposed athletes like Joseph, who has won international titles, we don’t take what they did for granted. As a former player, I know it’s not easy to defeat players from North African countries.” Muwanga said.

But the Under-15 girls’ team defeated Algerians and Tunisians en route to gold.

“And as UTTA we are very excited for this big success for Uganda.”

Facilities

Table tennis is one of the many sports without adequate training and competition facilities. “Government is committed to improving infrastructure for all sports, generally,” Tashobya gave some hope. “All the stadiums we are putting up are multisport facilities. Yesterday, I was inspecting Hoima Stadium which has an indoor facility. It may be small, it’s a 2000-seater but the amenities are top class.”

Tashobya also hinted at the government's plan of sports academies. “We want to have five regional academies and one national academy with well-equipped facilities.”

Sport vs academics

Sebatindira and Nangonzi had just returned from a four-week training camp in France when they jetted to Lagos towards the end of the second academic term of the year.

Tashobya also urged UTTA on ensuring sporting excellence does not come at the expense of academic performance.

Muwanga, a former player, a teacher and school owner, understands the value of balancing sports and academics.

“Next year, we are going to have a schools tournament to remind the learners that school comes first before sports. As chairman said, we want them to be successful citizens in future and education is key to that,” Muwanga said, hinting that during the international tournament engagements the Nakasero Table Tennis athletes have online classes facilitated by their manager Mary Musoke.

Coach Mary Tendo Balyewunya, adde the coaches being degree holders themselves know the tricks of thriving on both fronts.

“We give them academic coaching to make up for the lost time and the reports are good,” she said.