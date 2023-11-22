Tennis’ countrywide JTI project gains momentum

Uganda Tennis Association (UTA) has launched a country-wide Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program aimed at developing and nurturing young tennis talent in the country. The program provides young players with access to coaching, training facilities, and opportunities to compete in local and international tournaments.

Under the JTI program, UTA is running a Beginner Coach training and Regional Association formation. The program targets District Sports Officers and Primary and Secondary school teachers as the program deliverers. The aim is to cover at least five regions and 50 districts by June 2024.

The program is designed to pass on skills to make the districts independent in running tennis development programs in line with growing numbers and developing more amateur players. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) development strategy is to increase participation and have 130 million tennis players in the world. Uganda is doing its part through the JTI initiative.

Wide coverage

The program has already covered Lango Sub Region, Tooro/Rwenzori Region, and Hoima, targeting six, ten, and six districts, respectively.

The participants have shown enthusiasm and welcomed the knowledge with open minds, promising to ensure the game grows in their regions.

According to the JTI project coordinator Alvin Bagaya; "By targeting primary schools, we hope to have the game played in every Parish in the country. We are always grateful to NCS that has aided and funded this activity to enable the growth of amateur sports countrywide."

The seeds of development being planted in every region and the eagerness and optimism with which it has been received signals a turn in the numbers and pathways for UTA; demand for Equipment and Technical Assistance has gone up in every region.

UTA plans to build on this foundation with the ITF Play Tennis coaching and beginner officiating courses in the next quarter to build more capacity in the regions and districts to enable their ability to independently grow the game.

The sports officers have been immensely valuable to this program, as has the district leadership in mobilization and running the program.