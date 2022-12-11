Tennis For All JTI Circuit uncovers new gems

As local tennis continues to rise from the ruins, coaches are doing a great job as the number of children the game grows by the day.

Each competition also births its stars from different academies, something that has encouraged coaches and the tennis fraternity at large.

The just concluded Uganda Tennis Association organized competition, Tennis For All JTI Circuit, had a number of new names end on the podium as champions. In the U-14 boys’ category, Muzumi Sibbeb won for the first time after dispatching Cillian Ndeliema in straight sets (6-2/6-0).

Nicole Namukasa was also a new winner in the U-12 girls’ category, beating Ruth Kyiskye (6-2/6-3). Bright Oruma also emerged a champion on his first outing after going past Samuel Niwamanya (6-3/ 6-4) in the U-10 boys’ final as Nakato Munira also won for the first time in the girls category.

Latifah Nabukera powered her way past Hilda Afoyrwoth in what was a tight contest.









However, it was the U-12 champion in the boys’ category, Nicolas Malwaya that left onlookers in the stands with something to talk about.

He dominated his age bracket like he was light years ahead of them before not finding resistance against Raymond Kasanda who lost to him (6-2/6-2) in the final.

“He is a hard worker and very focused when on court from Lets Play Tennis Academy. You get a feeling he is one to watch out for in the near future,” Tournament director Julius Kyobe told Daily Monitor.

The tournament is a pathway for talent identification and the national team selection. This gives children the opportunity to play a lot of tennis at that level since there are not so many tournaments.

There is hope that the competition will in the near future be played in five targeted areas Arua, Jinja , Mbarara, Mbale and Soroti to help develop and tap talent worldwide by local ITF tutors Odockchen and John oduke who have already traversed the regions.



U10 Boys

Winner Oruma Bright 6/3, 6,4

Runner up Samuel Niwamanya

U10 girls

Winner- Nakato Munira 6/4, 6/2

U12 boys

Winner Nicholas Malwaya 6/2, 6/2

Runner up Kasanda Raymond

U12 girls

Winner Namukasa Nicole 6/2, 6/3

Runner up Kyiskye Ruth

U14 boys

Winner Muzumil Sibbe 6/2, 6/0

Runner up Cillian Ndelima

U14 girls

Winner Nabukera Latifah 6/2, 6/3

Runner up Afoyorowth Hilda

U16 boys

Winner Francis Agonzebwa 6/2, 7/6