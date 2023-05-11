Tennis: Nabisunsa hope to get FEASSSA ticket

Ashley Matovu was inconsolable after she lost her tennis set 5/4 following a tie break against Halima Nantumbwe at Mbarara Tennis Club on Thursday.

The two were representing their schools Nabisunsa Girls and Kibuli SS at the ongoing Fresh Dairy Secondary Schools, which also act as qualifiers for August’s Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Rwanda.

The rules are not the usual ones. Here for the individual battles, they consider the best of one set of four games. And if the players are level at the end, they go for a tie-break.

Also, for a full match, the schools must take on each other in four individual battles. One can say it is actually four sets of a match with each set being taken on by different players.

Matovu, who ended up losing her set 5/4, was more impressive than her teammates; Rahib Nabukenya, Kathyln Yatuha and Angel Muduwa hardly put up any resistance against their respective opponents from Kibuli; Winnie Birungi (4/0), Eseza Muwanguzi (4/0), and Joy Mugala (4/1).

Her coach Joel Mwisuke believes “the odds were in Kibuli’s favour” but they still have all to fight for.

“I believe she (Matovu) did her best to go all the way in such a tense tie-break. I am happy with the performance,” Mwisuke said after his team ended up losing the entire match 4-0.

As of Thursday evening, Nabisunsa were waiting to see if they would play Mary Hill for a match to determine who had a better chance of finishing third in the round-robin competition that has been commanded by Kibuli and Mt. St. Mary’s Namagunga in the girls’ category. Mary Hill beat Gayaza 3-1.