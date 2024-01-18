Tennis youngsters qualify for AJTC
What you need to know:
Progress. The three-man team of Rajab Sebbi Muzamil, Samuel Okello and Cillian Ndilima alongside their coach will now progress to represent Uganda in the Boys 14 & Under final event of the Africa Junior Team Championships (AJTC) following their golden haul in Bujumbura, Burundi.
Uganda’s tennis resurgence continues to unfold with resounding success, exemplified by the triumphant Boys 14 & Under performance at the Eastern Africa Individual Team Tennis Championships in Bujumbura, Burundi last week.
Cillian Ndilima, the son of former chairman Cedric Babu, was part of the three-man team that swept to victory without a loss.
Rajab Sebbi Muzamil showcased skill and determination, defeating Abadefar Adinan Mohamed 6-2, 7-5, and Samuel Okello sealed the 2-0 triumph with a decisive 6-3, 6-0 win against Kassye Mikias Kbireab to ensure the doubles event was not needed.
Earlier Okello had lost to Burundi’s Dan Muterampuhwe 7-5, 6-2 to secure a personal bronze medal Boys 14 & Under Individuals Event finals. This match served as a redemption opportunity for Muterampuhwe, who had previously gone down to Okello in the Boys 12 & Under category in Kampala.
Better display
In the semifinals, Muzamil earned an individual bronze, succumbing to Okello in a close match. The Ugandan duo also clinched silver medals in the Doubles Event after facing rivals Kenya and losing 6-3, 6-4. Hilder Afwoyoroth contributed to the female contingent’s success by securing an individual bronze in the Girls 16 & Under.
Uganda’s overall performance was notable, finishing third in both the Boys 16 & Under and Girls 16 & Under categories, while the Girls 14 & Under secured a respectable fourth position out of participating 10 nations.
“We are improving with each passing year because of the Junior Tennis Initiative Tennis Development Programme. These are graduates from the 12 & under category,” said coach Edward Odocken.
EASTERN AFRICA ZONALS TENNIS
Results - Team Event Final
Boys 14 & Under Category
Rajab Sebbi Muzamil by Abadefar Adinan Mohammed (ETH) 6-2, 7-5
Samuel Okello bt Kassye Mikias Kbireab (ETH) 6-3, 6-0
Uganda won 2-0
Result – Individual Category Final
Boys 14 & Under Category
Samuel Okello lost to Dan Muterampuhwe (ETH) 7-5, 6-2
Semifinals
Samuel Okello bt Rajab Sebbi Muzamil 7-5(6), 6-4
Final - Doubles Event
Muzamil & Sebbi lost to Ayan Quadros & (KEN) 6-3 6-4) Ayan Quadros
Individual Girls Category
Girls 16 & Under
Bronze: Hilder Afwoyoroth