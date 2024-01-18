Tennis youngsters qualify for AJTC

Uganda’s tennis resurgence continues to unfold with resounding success, exemplified by the triumphant Boys 14 & Under performance at the Eastern Africa Individual Team Tennis Championships in Bujumbura, Burundi last week.

Cillian Ndilima, the son of former chairman Cedric Babu, was part of the three-man team that swept to victory without a loss.

Rajab Sebbi Muzamil showcased skill and determination, defeating Abadefar Adinan Mohamed 6-2, 7-5, and Samuel Okello sealed the 2-0 triumph with a decisive 6-3, 6-0 win against Kassye Mikias Kbireab to ensure the doubles event was not needed.

Earlier Okello had lost to Burundi’s Dan Muterampuhwe 7-5, 6-2 to secure a personal bronze medal Boys 14 & Under Individuals Event finals. This match served as a redemption opportunity for Muterampuhwe, who had previously gone down to Okello in the Boys 12 & Under category in Kampala.

Better display

In the semifinals, Muzamil earned an individual bronze, succumbing to Okello in a close match. The Ugandan duo also clinched silver medals in the Doubles Event after facing rivals Kenya and losing 6-3, 6-4. Hilder Afwoyoroth contributed to the female contingent’s success by securing an individual bronze in the Girls 16 & Under.

Uganda’s overall performance was notable, finishing third in both the Boys 16 & Under and Girls 16 & Under categories, while the Girls 14 & Under secured a respectable fourth position out of participating 10 nations.

“We are improving with each passing year because of the Junior Tennis Initiative Tennis Development Programme. These are graduates from the 12 & under category,” said coach Edward Odocken.

The three-man team of Rajab Sebbi Muzamil, Samuel Okello and Cillian Ndilima alongside their coach will now progress to represent Uganda in the Boys 14 & Under final event of the Africa Junior Team Championships (AJTC) following their golden haul in Bujumbura, Burundi.

EASTERN AFRICA ZONALS TENNIS

Results - Team Event Final

Boys 14 & Under Category

Rajab Sebbi Muzamil by Abadefar Adinan Mohammed (ETH) 6-2, 7-5

Samuel Okello bt Kassye Mikias Kbireab (ETH) 6-3, 6-0

Uganda won 2-0

Result – Individual Category Final

Boys 14 & Under Category

Samuel Okello lost to Dan Muterampuhwe (ETH) 7-5, 6-2

Semifinals

Samuel Okello bt Rajab Sebbi Muzamil 7-5(6), 6-4

Final - Doubles Event

Muzamil & Sebbi lost to Ayan Quadros & (KEN) 6-3 6-4) Ayan Quadros

Individual Girls Category

Girls 16 & Under

Bronze: Hilder Afwoyoroth