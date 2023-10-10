Tessen Warriors earn semifinal finish in Nairobi

Ugandan-based side Tessen Sports Warriors finished fourth out of 12 teams at the Nyota 5-aside Hockey Tournament held at Parklands Club in Nairobi, Kenya over the weekend.

The side was a selection of Ugandan players; Lucky Akello from Kampala, Irene Nyapendi and Jolly Alimo from Wananchi, Vero Atima from Deliverance Church, Hajarah Namwase from Hockey Dreams Foundation and Anita Atim from Weatherhead – so it had a national team ring to it.

But they also added three Kenyan players; Grace Akumu, Barbara Simiyu and Naomi Kemuntu across the border as the tournament was also a way to promote awareness on breast and prostate cancer in Nairobi.

Tessen’s players quickly forged chemistry to defeat local sides Blazers and Kenyatta University 3-2 and 4-2 respectively in their Pool H matches on Saturday and make the quarters at table toppers.

In the quarters, they beat Mombasa Sports Club 4-1. The latter had finished as runners up in Group G behind Amira Sailors and only made the quarters after beating Group F’s bottom-placed side Mwiki in the classification games.

In the semis, Kenyatta earned their revenge by beating Tessen 4-3 while Blazers also retaliated in the third place playoff with a 5-4 win.

“I thought we were not in the group of death but all teams in our pool made the semis,” team coach Bridget Baine, said.

“The players also got an opportunity to meet (England’s Olympic hockey gold medallist from Rio 2016) Crista Cullen courtesy of (sponsors) Samurai,” Baine, who was also convinced that her keeper Namwase was the player of the tournament after she kept them in almost every game with big saves, added.

NYOTA 5-ASIDE HOCKEY

SELECT RESULTS

Pool H

Blazers 2-3 Tessen

Tessen 4-2 Kenyatta University

Quarters: Tessen 4-1 Mombasa SC

Semis: Kenyatta University 4-3 Tessen