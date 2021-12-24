Thank you! World woodball body recognises President Museveni

Grateful. Minister Obua (C) receives President Museveni’s award from UWbF boss Kayongo. NCS General Secretary Patrick Ogwel (R) looks on. PHOTO | GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

President Yoweri Museveni has received a special award from the International Woodball Federation (IWbF) for his leading role in promoting the “poor man’s version of golf” to the continent.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.