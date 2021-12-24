Thank you! World woodball body recognises President Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has received a special award from the International Woodball Federation (IWbF) for his leading role in promoting the “poor man’s version of golf” to the continent.

State Sports minister Hamson Obua received the distinction on behalf of President Museveni during an elaborate ceremony at the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) offices in Nakulabye.

The gift was a personalised plaque with the picture of President Museveni when he tried out woodball in 2014.

Education and sports Minister Janet Museveni also received a special crafted wooden plaque carrying the tools of the sport, for her role as minister.

According to Paul Mark Kayongo, the president UWbF, the award is the first for any African personality.

“Woodball is the most stable federation and as I represent President Museveni to pick this award, I want to assure you that he is grateful with the sport’s direction,” Obua said.

Six World Cups

“Appearing at six world cups is a good sign of growth and I am happy you are partnering with our lead partners, the People’s Republic of China, for growing this sport,” Obua, who said this was the best year for Uganda’s sport, observed.

In 2014, President Museveni toured the woodball equipment manufacturing factory at Ndejje University.

Kayongo expressed gratitude towards President Museveni and the First Lady for the relentless support towards woodball.