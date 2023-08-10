The curious case of Mugerwa’s contract

Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, the acting president of Uganda Netball Federation since April, says UNF will pay She Cranes coach Fred Mugerwa his arrears if his contract is presented to the secretariat.

Byekwaso remains the contact person between the netball federation and government despite her three months in acting capacity and as many for Sarah Babirye’s forced leave ending on July 21.

“I have asked coach Mugerwa for details of his contract,” Byekwaso told Daily Monitor, “but he says he has misplaced it in between moving houses.

“When I came in in acting capacity, I discussed with the staff at the secretariat and those with contracts, we agreed and they got paid at least half of their entitlements (arrears) from the money we received.

“I didn’t know Mugerwa had a running contract. If we had Mugerwa’s contract, we would also have paid his salary arrears like the rest.

“However, like all the rest of the coaches and players, Mugerwa’s outstanding allowances in arrears were paid.”

Byekwaso added: “But I had asked him to immediately get in touch with me the moment he has access to his contract so that we get a way forward. I will also cross-check at the office to see if it can be located, if it’s there.”

Passion, not money

Earlier, Daily Monitor had sought clarity from Mugerwa, who was hired on a two-year contract by Babirye’s executive in the second part of 2021, regarding his contractual relationship with UNF.

“Of course I have a contract. How else would I be hired for two years if I didn’t have a contract?” he queried.

However, Mugerwa - surprisingly - doesn't know how much he earns or would earn per month in that contract - almost two years later.

“I can’t recall the details,” he told this newspaper “I came in when we were in a hurry preparing for the Namibia trip with the girls. I will have to check for it in my house in Mukono."

Pressed further how, of all things, he couldn't be bothered about figures in his contract, Mugerwa offered: “I didn’t front the money. For me it’s been the passion for the game first. But it’s the disrespect and abuse from people, even some members of the executive, when you are not paying me that hurts.”

Babirye, who appointed Mugerwa, told the Daily Monitor that Mugerwa’s contract entitled him to “Shs4m per month, with allowances and bonuses while on national duty locally and abroad.

“Remember when we came into office (2021), we were indicted by NCS… We had no offices, no funding, yet that very year, we had to go for the Africa Championships and the Pent Series.

“But in the end Dr. Ogwel (Patrick, NCS General Secretary) assured us that we had at least Shs3b ring fenced for netball and we could hire coaches, offices, a CEO, and accountant.

“We advertised, a panel convened and Mugerwa was the best candidate and we gave him the contract.”

However, Ogwel dismissed Babirye's claims: "It's a lie (the ring-fenced money promise). As government, we encourage every federation to hire their best technical people but who they hire and which contract they give them is their business. We approved hs1b to netball and they received that money."

Babirye added: “Anyway, Mugerwa signed that contract, a copy of which is in UNF office. And I can confirm that he has not been paid any monthly salary because that money was never released as promised, yet he has achieved success at the Africa Championships, Pent Series (Namibia), Commonwealth in Birmingham, the First 5 tournament, Test Series and now World Cup."

In the last two years, the government has funded the aforementioned netball events, including the 2023 World Cup, to a tune of over Shs1.6b, with hosts New Zealand taking care of air tickets, accommodation and meals for the First 5 tournament.

Mugerwa dropped the bombshell he was not being paid in nearly two years while speaking at a dinner hosted for the She Cranes at Kampala Serena Hotel on Monday after the just-concluded top five World Cup performance in Cape Town, South Africa.

State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, told this newspaper that while the government funds federation through NCS, it is UNF that “hires and signs the contract with the coach and is also obliged to pay his salary, because this is budgeted for.”

However, after a few calls, Ogwang posted on X, formerly Twitter. “I have quickly established that the National Netball Coach does not have a contract with Uganda Netball Federation.

"The Federation,” added Ogwang, “only has a mutual understanding with the coach to provide services to the team whenever called upon and would only be entitled to allowances.

“So, he has been receiving allowances from the Federation whenever he is on duty, including the recent successful campaign in South Africa.