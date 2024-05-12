The Rollercoaster journey of Mayina

Just watching a video of Juma Camelot Mayina gliding on roller skates to Ugandan female artiste Azawi’s latest club banger Masavu, makes you fall in love with the wheels.

Even on video, you can tell he does it with grace and ease. This roll ball player must be a marvel to watch live.

Roll ball, according to Google, is a game played between two teams and is a unique combination of roller skates, basketball, handball, and throwball.

But the reason we are not about to watch Mayinja do his thing first hand is because he has found a new home and purpose over 6,000km from here in Qatar.

His love story with roller skates started about 18 years ago in Namboole. Mayina, then living with his brother Solomon Ssekabira – now director of Winterland Junior School, Kira, was fascinated by the people of different ages that he saw skating outside Mandela National Stadium.

The more he watched, the closer he was drawn to them so much that he forgot to seek the permission of his brother to go and learn.

Quick progress

“I made a friend called Paul Mutumba and we started training together,” Mayina recalls. His passion to learn superseded the fear and he made quick headway.

National Duty. Mayina (11) in action for Uganda at the 2023 Roll Ball World Cup in Pune, India where he was recognised for his efforts.

“He (Mutumba) was definitely far better than I could have dreamt to be at the time but he helped me improve my skills. One thing led to the next and with time I got closer to those who were on the (roll ball) national team.” He met more players like Alex Wekoola and Sam Kadoni that took him through safety measures like not skating on the road. You have probably seen skaters hold onto cars on the road and roll away.

The bond grew and all three new friends introduced him to the sport led by Thomas Bamuteze as president and Brenda Kitimbo as general secretary.

Mayina joined the national team in 2008 and by 2009, he had joined Mutumba in coaching some children around Kireka.

Some of the equipment used in the sport.

Girlfriend wanted out

But much as he enjoyed the technical aspects of the game, the realities and vagueries of sport in Uganda were never far away.

“We (he and Mutumba) tried to open a skating club called Kira Skating Academy. By then we were getting some financial support from Madam Gift Kirabo, a daughter to the former Mayor of Kira Mamerito (Mugerwa). It helped a lot but we still could not get all the equipment we needed,” Mayina recalls.

Skating also hurt his personal relationships.

“To be honest, my situation was not easy and I even lost some of my friends that were against the sport. Back then, people thought skating was for idle youth and street thugs.

I had lots of misunderstandings with my family because they wanted me to quit the sport. I remember that my girlfriend in high school also wanted me to quit but I told her I would rather end the relationship than quit skating.

That is how we broke up but I have no regrets. I believe that Allah was opening my doors at the time because he blessed me with a focus on my talent,” Mayinja says.

Perseverance pays

Today, his family is proud of the skater that he has become – a journey he started when represented Uganda in 2011 at the East Africa Championship.

In 2017, Mayina represented Uganda at the African Championship in Namboole. This one attracted countries like Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda. And in 2018, he competed for Uganda at another regional event held at Uganda Christian University (UCU), Mukono.

While at it, he also handled his education well and attained a Bachelor of Sports Science and Management, Makerere University in 2021 and also has First Aid and CPR certification.

In 2023, Mayina represented Uganda at the sixth Roll Ball World Cup in India and also received an award from the International Roll Ball Federation for his efforts. From there, he was selected to become a coach of extreme sports in Qatar.

Coaching has been much less of challenge because he had started it while he was still in Uganda and regularly held classes at Skating School of Kampala, Rainbow International School in Kansanga, Delhi Public School, Kampala Parents, St. Kizito High school in Namugongo, Winterland, and St. Henry High School Namugongo.

He is “willing to push barriers and join ice skating too” but there is also an urge “to continue with the sport (as a player) at international level and promote it through coaching. I want to inspire others to take up this sport.”

Uganda, Mayina says, used to be ranked among the best 10 countries between 2005 and 2011 but as the sport grew all over the world, the Pearl of Africa was left behind and has now fallen below 15th because “there is not enough support for the sport from government and other stakeholders. Even in his days here, Mayina struggled to get equipment.

Costly equipment

“I remember the first skates I ever owned, I got the money from saving my pocket money during school. I was actually collecting money from my family and loaning it out to friends at school with interest. I would recoup it on visitation day and finally bought the skaters from my friend in Kamwokya,” Mayina, who recalls receiving equipment from the president of the Egyptian Roll Ball Federation back at the African Championships recalls.

“Today, new shoes could cost anywhere between Shs300, 000 to Shs400, 000. But one can get used ones for about Shs180,000 while the other safe guarding gear can also go for about Shs180,000,” Mayina shared.

While the lack of equipment is a huge challenge, Mayina also notes that the sport hardly gets any recognition. None of the aforementioned achievements or struggles have been highlighted in the media – at least to his knowledge.

“We are hardly going to get any form of significant growth without anyone telling the story of our sport,” he acknowledges.

For Ugandan roll ball, the challenges are vast but from a sea away, Mayina’s heart bleeds for a change and he started to push for it through sharing his story.

MAYINA AT A GLANCE

Date of Birth: March 16, 1996

Sport: Roll Ball

· Played the sport since 2006

· Started coaching in 2009

Personal Experience

Started: 2006

National team debut: 2008

East African Championships: 2011, 2018

African Championships: 2017