There’s ‘more to come’ from Kukundakwe

Husnah Kukundakwe put on her best show on Friday to qualify for the 2020 Paralympic Games but her coach is insistent there is more to come.

The 14-year-old Ugandan para-swimmer clocked 1:36.31 (with a split of 44.08) to beat the 1:37.44 minimum entry time (MET) for the Paralympics in the 100m breaststroke event at the World Series that climaxed yesterday at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Her feat caused some stir within the present British press as she beat home girl Alice Tai in that race after going neck-to-neck in the first 50m.

Tai is a World and Paralympic gold medallist albeit in the other strokes and medley relays.

“They were only interested in how I kept fit during the lockdown and how I felt about beating a world champion,” Kukundakwe said, downplaying the attention.

Coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi will be pleased with the humility as Kukundakwe has about four months to the Paralympics, due August 24 to September 4.

“We are happy with the performance here,” Muwanguzi said, noting that his swimmer had also posted two personal bests in the 100m free (1:24.24) and 200m individual medley (3:24.24) despite spending over a year without competition.

“But we can’t get carried away because our target is the Paralympics. This event helped us qualify but it came in the middle of our training so we cannot put our tools down now,” he said.

“The four months we have make a full training season. So if there are no major distractions and she can dedicate her time to the cause, we will make major improvements.”

Kukundakwe also has a lot to do with her freestyle as her 38.40 in yesterday’s 50m did not better her 38.14 from the 2019 World Series in London.

“We have also learnt that we have a lot to do on the freestyle. But also when she swims, you realise that we can do more on her strength,” Muwanguzi added.

Her manager and mother Hashima Batamuriza said the next step requires more funds for training and equipment.

“She will need as much access to a 50m pool as possible even though we do not have one in Uganda,” she said.

Batamuriza estimates that they will need about Shs4.7m over the next four months for her daughter’s training.

