Things fall apart for Lubaga

Defending champions Lubaga Grameen are left to catch up in the betPawa Futsal Super League after the third loss in the latest round of fixtures.

Head coach Musa Kalule talked of redemption after his team beat Aska to keep in touch with the leaders following a purple patch involving two back-to-back losses against Kisenyi and Park. But as the team was starting to dream Kabowa Dream Team beat them 5-3 at the Okla Futsal Courts to dent their title ambitions.

Andrew Kayanga stepped in to score a brace on a night when things didn’t work out for the club’s leading talisman Michael Lubowa, who had one goal on the night, but Kabowa who are now fifth, were ruthless through Billy Nkata, who returned to the league scoring five times.

Lubaga’s problem has been in goalkeeping where Jamaal Mohammed Jamal has not kept a clean sheet.

“We lost an opportunity but it’s a long way to go. We have 22 games to play and we shall make the remainder count. Obviously I need to solve the goalkeeping issue because there is no way we can win by conceding many goals,” Kalule said.

Lubaga will have a reprieve on Friday when they host KJT, a potential banana skin. KJT started the season brightly but have lost three games, two in a row to kill their rhythm, despite remaining the most entertaining team in the league.

Unhappy Sekanyo

Kisenyi coach Sulaiman Sekanyo has blamed lack of concentration for the 4-3 loss to Edgars in a pulsating encounter on Thursday night.

“We need to step up in certain areas. We have managed to find a way of converting most of our chances. Now we need to step up in defence,” said Sekanyo.

Abdikarim Ahmed continued his amazing run in front of goal scoring a brace to take his tally to 10 goals but the defenders were punished by a brace from Amos Wabire, and a goal each from Amiri Waiswa and Eze Kombi.

Park remains on top of the league with 18 points after their mean defence only allowed third-placed Luzira one goal in a 4-1 win.

Aidenal and Kawempe remain the only sides yet to win which has denied their player an opportunity to enjoy the enticing ‘Locker Room Bonus’ which was introduced at the beginning of this season after the Futsal Association of Uganda and betPawa signed a sponsorship deal.

betPawa Futsal League

Weekend results

Park 4-1 Luzira

Kabowa 5-3 Lubaga

Edgars 4-3 Kisenyi

Nansana 7-0 Kawempe

Kisugu 3-1 KJT

Mengo 6-3 Aidenal

BetPawa Futsal League standings

P W L D F A Pts

1Park 6 6 0 0 27 8 18

2Kisenyi 6 5 1 0 35 12 15

3Luzira 6 5 1 0 34 13 15

4Nansana Aska 6 4 2 0 25 18 12

5Kabowa 6 3 3 0 18 16 9

6Lubaga 6 3 3 0 20 22 9

7KJT 6 3 3 0 18 26 9

8Kisugu 6 2 3 1 20 15 7

9Mengo City 6 2 3 1 22 19 7

10Edgars 6 2 4 0 14 32 6

11Aidenal 6 0 6 0 13 28 0