Thousands brave rain for Kabaka Birthday Run

Despite an early morning shower, a sea of over 120,000 runners and walkers flooded Lubiri Mengo today for the 12th Kabaka Birthday Run. Mengo Palace vibrated with energy and enthusiasm as the momentous run was held.

Participants began gathering at the Lubiri grounds as early as 5:00am joining the warm-up session as they joined in celebrations that also commemorated the 70th birthday of His Majesty, who ascended the throne in 1993.

Against the majestic backdrop of Twekobe house, the Kabaka's official residence within the historic Lubiri at Mengo, the 12th edition of the run offered a range of distances – a 5K fun run, a 10K race and a half marathon – ensuring participation opportunities for individuals of all fitness levels.

The run, which focuses on ending AIDS/HIV as a public health threat by 2030, kicked off at 7:24am with the 21km race witnessed the 5km mass race start four minutes later with runners and walkers braving a heavy downpour.

Championing health causes

The run that was held under the theme "Men against HIV/AIDS to save the girl child," drew over 12,000 participants. The event reaffirmed the strong commitment to ending HIV/AIDS in Uganda by 2030 doubling as a celebration of His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II's 70th birthday. The Kabaka Birthday Run has a strong history of championing critical health causes, previously focusing on sickle cell and fistula before dedicating its efforts to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Airtel Uganda marked its 12th consecutive year as the run's sponsor. Newly appointed Airtel Managing Director Soumendra Sahu commended Ugandans for their support in the fight to end HIV/AIDS.

"It is inspiring to witness thousands once again uniting for a cause that directly impacts their communities. Our enduring partnership with the Buganda Kingdom reflects our deep commitment to sustainable development, particularly in health initiatives. Together, we are making significant strides towards eliminating HIV/AIDS by 2030,” Sahu said.

He emphasised the urgency of local initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run, particularly in light of recent global funding challenges that are hindering progress towards the 2030 goal.

The 2024 UNAIDS Global AIDS Update on Eastern & Southern Africa underscores the critical need for this focus, revealing that despite overall progress, adolescent girls and young women (aged 15-24 years) still account for 27 per cent of new HIV infections and are three times more likely to acquire HIV than their male counterparts. This stark reality emphasises the profound significance of actively involving men in the fight.

This year's run is estimated to have raised Shs2.4 billion, based on the reported 120,000 participants who purchased running kits at Shs20,000 each.

Spirited fight

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, underscored the importance of this year's run, emphasising the crucial role of men's engagement in health initiatives.

"Men used to be the gatekeepers in Buganda. The enemy we’re facing right now is HIV/Aids, Let every step we take today be a step towards better health for all. Through the Kabaka Birthday Run, we are not just celebrating; we are contributing to the well-being of our nation. The resources generated here make a real difference in the lives of our people," Mayiga said.

Echoing this sentiment, I&M Bank CEO Robin Bairstow highlighted the power of collective action, stating that every step taken during the run represents progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS and the building of a healthier society.

"We remain proud to be part of this cause. When we come together, we become stronger, and together we can confront this challenge head-on. Let us continue to stand united in this fight against HIV/AIDS, and may this day serve as a powerful reminder that together, we can create lasting change," Bairstow said.

Susan Nsibirwa, the MD of Nation Media Group, highlighted the role of media in amplifying the voice on ending HIV and AIDS.

"Nation Media Group recognises the immense responsibility we have in amplifying the message of ending HIV and AIDS in Uganda. Our platforms reach millions of people and we are committed to using this voice to raise awareness, educate communities and encourage action towards achieving an AIDS-free future by 2030," Nsibirwa said.

The Kabaka Birthday Run, celebrating the 70th birthday of Buganda's 36th monarch, extended its reach far beyond Lubiri, with enthusiastic participants joining satellite runs held at all 18 counties and other races in Masaka, Ankole, Kigezi, Mbale, Tororo, Busoga, Rwenzori and Mityana.