Thousands push NSSF education revamp

As early 5:30am, 8000 people had made their way to the Kololo Independence Grounds to set off for the annual NSSF Kampala Hills Run.

Categorised into two races, 10km and 21km, the event lived up to its billing, bringing together people from all walks of live and ages in the spirit of revamping primary schools.

"The next lawyer, the next doctor, a future president could be made because you helped put a roof on top of their class," said NSSF managing director, Patrick Ayota while addressing the gathering after the race.

Ayota also told the day's runners that there was an increase in the amount of funds collected, encouraging more runners to show up next year since the objective of improving primary education is a long term initiative. " These are the same schools we all went to . We should strive to keep them producing more admirable citizens," added Ayota.

The funds put together are meant to push a drive to improve public primary schools by refurbishing, improving sanitation and putting in place digital labs. Over Shs 900m was collected, sHS400m of which was in kind.

One of the best part of the initiative is availing tabs for pupils in rural areas. This would enable them access the same lessons and information as pupils in the urban centres through virtual classes, bridging the gap between education in rural and urban places.

Female 10km

1. Agaba Doreen

2.Annet Nakyanzi

3.Linda Akello

Men 10km

1.Ratib Nsamba

2. Heresi Uchumi

3.Emmanuel Bawanuka,

Corporate winners

1. Interswitch EA

2.Sms Construction

3. Kampala Hospital

Special category men 21km

1. John Francis Musinguzi

2.Mark Mbabazi