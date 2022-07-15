Three for a second shot at Commonwealth Games

The Uganda national netball team, the She Cranes are now in residential training at Nakirebe, Mpigi District as they look forward to their second participation in the Commonwealth Games starting July 28 in Birmingham, England.

Head coach Fred Mugerwa on Tuesday confirmed the final team of 12 players who will represent the country at this year’s edition of the tournament.

Uganda debuted at the competition in 2018 in Australia where they emerged sixth out of the 12 participants.

Among the team stars from the previous competition, include the trio of team captain Peace Proscovia, assistant captain and defender Joan Nampungu as well as shooter Stella Oyella.

As the team started preparations for the event, Mugerwa invited 21 home based players including defenders Lilian Ajio who was assistant captain in 2018, and Stella Nanfuka also from the same team but were later dropped citing unfitness.

The onus now falls on youngsters Sandra Nambirige, Shaffie Nalwanja as well as towering Hanisha Muhameed who has switched from shooter to goalkeeper

In the shooting circle Rachael Nanyonga, who shot 101 goals in the six games she played at the 2018 Commonwealth Games was also dropped after a few weeks in camp while her shooting counterpart Hadijah Nakabuye was not invited for national team training.

Shooters who will be making their debut at the competition include Shadiah Nassanga, Irene Eyaru and Mary Nuba (pictured) who plies her trade with Loughborough Lightning in England.

In midcourt Halima Nakachwa, Betty Kizza and Ruth Meeme from the 2018 team are all out. Nakachwa and Kizza left the country for greener pastures. Meanwhile Meeme is nursing an injury she obtained in the national league.

Belief

The East African Netball Championships most valuable player Jesca Achan, youngster Maggie Bagala and Norah Lunkuse are expected to be a force to reckon with in Centre play at the competition.

Meanwhile coach Mugerwa has some reserve players on his team and they include; defenders Viola Asingo, Faridah Kadondi, and Shakira Nakanyike alongside midcourters Desire Birungi and Alicia Wesagali. It is yet to be confirmed whether the five will travel to Birmingham.

Mugerwa believes his team will perform well at the Commonwealth Games.

“We selected the team basing on their coordination during training, we believe they are going to give us the best,” he said.





Final 12









Shooters

Peace Proscovia

Mary Nuba

Stella Oyella

Shadiah Nassanga

Irene Eyaru





Defenders

Joan Nampungu

Shaffie Nalwanja

Sandra Nambirige

Hanisha Muhameed





Mid-Courters

Jesca Achan

Maggie Bagala

Norah Lunkuse





RESERVE PLAYERS

Viola Asingo

Faridah Kadondi

Shakira Nakanyike

Desire Birungi