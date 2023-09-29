Three-peat for Sport-S

Sport-S completed a National Volleyball Club Championship three-peat with a convincing 3-0 win over UCU Doves Wednesday night at the Old Kampala Arena.

In a rescheduled final that was originally meant to be played in Mbarara, the league champions made light work of UCU to make it three trophies in as many years.

Having lifted the trophy in Kabale and Iganga in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Benon Mugisha’s charges were once again the most dominant team in this year’s competition.

New signing Jonathan Tumukunde and receiver-attacker Thon Maker were in top form as the Nsambya outfit eased to the first set 25-18.

The Doves were second best from start to finish as Sport-S dominated the net to take the second and third sets 25-21 and 25-20 respectively to close the deal.

Too dominant

After defeating Mitooma Police, Mbarara Youth Volleyball Club and Kasese Municipality in the group matches, Sport-S maintained their good run until the final.

No team managed to get a set off the champions.

They got a walkover against Sky Volleyball Club in the Round of 16 before easing past Police and KAVC in the quarterfinals and semis respectively.

The aborted final in Mbarara had UCU take a set but that did not count and Sport-S made sure of the result on Wednesday to retain the trophy.

With the victory, Sport-S qualified for next year’s Africa Volleyball Club Championship.