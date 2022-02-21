Thrill for Eminents, Mubs but chills for Muwanguzi

Israel Muwanguzi was left to rue a poor second round performance as he helplessly let his title slip on Saturday at the Kyambogo Woodball Open.

Muwanguzi arrived in Kyambogo as favourite after winning the title last year, but the gangly national team player stroked the ball 92 times to finish two strokes behind winner Mohammad Kasibante of Makerere University.

Tawfiq Bagalana of Makerere University Business School, who also plays golf and rugby, came second with 91 strokes.

A sun-baked course at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval presented a rude challenge to the field as many balls went wide yet the narrow fairways were unforgiving.

Muwanguzi was leading with 43 strokes after the first round but instead it was Kasibante, who played a tactical game, who improved from 48 strokes to seal the gold with a tally of 90.

But Muwanguzi did just enough with Emmanuel Opio (95), Geoffrey Towongo (96) and Joel Adupa (102) to combine for team gold.

“It was a tricky ground but the second round was really tough. My target was to defend my title but now I’ve to come fighting in the next event,” he said.

Generous Zawedde

Although Bridge Byamukama finished fifth in the men’s rankings, he left an indelible mark hitting a gate in one at fairway 12 to the delight of Lillian Zawedde.

The legendary player handed him one of her treasured mallets, a green trophy she bought from Thailand, as a gift.

“Byamukama has always been an exceptional player even for the national team yet he doesn’t have a personal mallet. I was lost for words and had to motivate him,” Zawedde said, donating a class A mallet worth $150 (Shs420,000).

A set of playing equipment manufactured in Uganda, which includes a mallet, cost Shs500,000.

Nagaba boosts Mubs

In the women seniors, Charity Nagaba was in sensational form for Mubs, edging Eminents pair of Joyce Nalubega and Joan Mukoova.

Nagaba’s 103 strokes were a welcome addition to Mary Namara (114), new signing Jackie Naula (115) and Florence Mukooya (118) to win team gold.