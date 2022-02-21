Thrill for Eminents, Mubs but chills for Muwanguzi

Generous. Byamukama (right) is all smiles as Zawedde gifts him with one of her treasured mallets in appreciation. PHOTO | GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Although Bridge Byamukama finished fifth in the men’s rankings, he left an indelible mark hitting a gate in one at fairway 12 to the delight of Lillian Zawedde. 

Israel Muwanguzi was left to rue a poor second round performance as he helplessly let his title slip on Saturday at the Kyambogo Woodball Open.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.