Thx22 Foundation supports rising tennis talent

Cillian Asante Ndilima is a lucky boy after landing a sponsorship deal to study and play tennis in the US.



On August 16, Thx22 Foundation, the charitable arm of 22Bet, unveiled Ndilima as a young player they will be supporting as he pursues his career.



The 14-year-old was flanked by his father and former Uganda Tennis Association President Cedric Babu Ndilima at Emin Pasha Hotel for the announcement.



“This is a foundation dedicated to supporting the local community in the different fields including, sports, education, health and many more,” Collins Bongomin, head of marketing at Thx 22 Foundation, told Daily Monitor.



“The foundation will be working tirelessly to create opportunities for individuals and communities, ensuring that they all receive the necessary support to thrive,” he added.



Ndilima will attend the prestigious Evert Tennis Academy in the United States for the next four years, balancing his tennis and academic ambitions.



Thx22 Foundation will provide financial and resource support to aid him achieve his Dream of being a professional Tennis Player.



“As a foundation, we will continue to monitor his progress and provide ongoing support as he works towards his dream. We are proud to support Cillian in his journey to become a professional tennis player, his dedication and talent are truly inspiring.”



Ndilima might be 14 but his dreams are big. Winning grand slams is one of those and a stint in the US is expected to go a long way in shaping his young career.



“It is important for me to go to this academy (Evert). Of course, there are lots of tournaments and exposure. This is one of the best academies in the world,” Ndilima told the press.



Babu, a former tennis player and administrator, told the media of the qualities his son possesses.



“Cillian is a committed and focused young lad. He has really worked hard since he was young. He has excelled both academically and athletically, representing Uganda’s National Tennis Team and ranking among Africa’s top 20 players in the Under 14 category,” Babu revealed.



“Given his talent, we believe with the right support Cillian will be able to thrive and achieve maximum success on not just the National Level but as far as the continental and the International Level,” he added.



The 14-year-old looks to become an accomplished tennis player and represent Uganda on the international level.