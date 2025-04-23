Tight at the top as Mengo City, Park take grip

It's mightily tight at the top of betPawa Futsal League. With three games to play, Mengo City carry a slim one-point lead against defending champions Park with two matches to play.

League leaders Mengo City, sitting on 48 points, face an acid test against fourth-placed Nansana ASKA.

The latter is a team on the rise, fueled by the red-hot form of Kenneth Majara, a fact well understood by Mengo City's dependable fixed defender, Samuel Omara, who is aware of the task ahead.

"We're at a stage where there's absolutely no room for error," he cautioned after their close 5-3 victory over Kabowa last week.

After a demoralising 9-2 defeat against Kisenyi, Crown Lubiri will be hoping for a significant turnaround as they welcome a focused Park side, firmly in the title race.

With the title race intensifying, Park's coach, Alex Segawa, emphasised their commitment.

"We are fully aware of what's at stake. Our focus is on winning every remaining game and hoping for a favourable turn of events until the very last whistle."

A win for Mengo City over Nansana ASKA this weekend would clear their path to the title. Their following game against the inactive Busunju SPAKS is inconsequential, leaving a final-day fixture against Crown Lubiri as their potential title decider.

Park's journey is more complex: they face Crown Lubiri this weekend, then the unpredictable Kisenyi (whose golden boot aspirations pose a threat), and finally a potentially emotionally charged game against QC Mbarara, comprised of their former players.

Despite their fluctuating form this season, Kisenyi's game against Lubaga Grameen will be closely watched due to the golden boot chase.

Their Libyan forward, Ilyas Omran, has been a consistent bright spot, currently leading the scoring charts with a remarkable 35 goals, nine ahead of Gaddafi Bazanyanengo.

betPawa futsal League

Friday fixtures

Kisugu vs Kabowa, 4pm

Lubaga Grameen vs Kisenyi, 5pm

Crown Lubiri vs Park, 8pm

Nansana ASKA vs Mengo City, 7pm

Kabuusu Cloud vs Edgars, 8pm

Busunju Spaks vs Mbarara QC, 9pm

betPawa FSL title run-in

Mengo City (Played 19, 48pts)

Remaining games

Nansana ASKA, SPAKS, Crown Lubiri

Park (Played 19, 44pts)

Remaining games