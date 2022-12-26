Time rule excites, frustrates woodball players

Makerere’s female woodball player Sakiina Tendo, broke down and wept as she played the fairway singles against Shakira Babirye of Makerere University Business School (Mubs) during the woodball competition at the Eastern Africa University Games in Ndejje.

You could feel her pain, but the law is blind! It was an emotional scene as the jovial teenager had just blundered as Kenyatta University came from behind to win the mixed doubles.

Immediately after, she was called to play the fairway singles. As she was trying to calm nerves, the umpire added an extra stroke after she delayed taking her shot.

Over the public address system, Shanaaz Luwedde, an international official, kept reminding all athletes to observe the 10-second rule to take their shot or be penalized with an extra shot.

Luwedde emphasised that this helps in speeding up games while allowing athletes to become more competitive.

Many panicked and made wrong calls while others were happy about it.

“It is important to think and play quickly especially when we have international events coming up. In such events, time matters a lot,” Lilian Zawedde, Uganda’s most experienced player at the big stage said.

She has been to Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Malaysia, among others and knows a thing or two about the time cap.

Uganda will among other big events, take part in the delayed World Cup in Perlis Malaysia, next year.

But since the Eastern Africa University Games were tagged an international event, the rule was applied.

Ankunda champ again

With a shy smile, Derrick Ankunda won his second major tournament after hitting 156 strokes to win the singles women category in woodball. Moses Agaba of KIU came second with 164 while David Mungai of Kenyatta, completed the podium places with 169 strokes.

Ankunda first rose to prominence during the Uganda Open in Ndejje upsetting the favourites to win the title on Independence Day.

“I had a good day in the fairways,” Ankunda, a student of Ndejje University, said after helping the university to gold.

But as the sun went down on the pristine woody field punctuated with stones and tree roots, it was Mubs women that left the venue smiling last. Shakira Babirye, who was in red hot form, was a cog in Mubs side which took overall gold.



Woodball - selected results

Singles men

Derrick Ankunda (Ndejje) - 156

Moses Agaba (KIU) 164

David Mungai (Kenyatta) - 169

Fairway women overall

Stella Nakirijja - Makerere

Felista Gacheri - Kenyatta

Tracy Nassanga - Ndejje

Faith Onyango - Mt Kenya

Stroke mixed double

Ndejje - 60

Bishop Stuart - 61

Mount Kenya - 62

Kenyatta - 63

University of Kisubi - 66

Doubles men

Makerere - 58

Ndejje - 59

Kenyatta - 61

Mubs - 62

Bp Stuart - 65